Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks vs. Bobby Wagner different from last reunion against another ex-franchise pillar
They were lined up deep to greet Bobby Wagner. Minutes after his Los Angeles Rams almost beat his former Seahawks Sunday, after Geno Smith and Seattle rallied to a 27-23 victory, Wagner had a conga line of Seahawks players, coaches and staffers waiting to greet him in the center of SoFi Stadium’s turf field.
Tri-City Herald
Germaine Pratt Aka ‘Playoff P’ Continues to Step Up in Big Moments For Bengals
When a guy in uniform makes game changing plays and contributes in undeniable ways to help his team earn wins, the fans take notice. They usually show that a player has earned their attention by attaching nicknames to their favorite players. We saw it here in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Welcome’ Moment
Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him. That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.
Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, owner cites 'higher aspirations'
The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Tri-City Herald
The Mind-Boggling Good, Bad and Ugly of the Diontae Johnson Experience
Diontae Johnson is an enigma and one of the hardest players in the league to truly figure out. There are flashes of mesmerizing route-running displays followed by unexplainable unforced errors due to lapses in concentration. Now in his fourth year in the league, it's becoming increasingly clear that these inconsistencies could potentially be here to stay. Week 13's performance was a perfect example of the quandary that Johnson puts the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their fan base, in on a weekly basis.
Tri-City Herald
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Week 13 Snap Counts: Games Within the Game
The Kansas City Chiefs came into Week 13 with an opportunity to silence anyone who doubted their ability to beat the Cincinnati Bengals but instead, they only managed to add even more fuel to that fire. Due to some mistakes on both sides of the ball early on and a...
Tri-City Herald
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
There is frustration for the Bears after a sixth game in which they failed to rally in the fourth quarter to win or tie. The frustration is there on the other side of the ball because they couldn't protect a 19-10 lead in the fourth quarter, giving up 18 points. They've become adept at playing tough and surrendering TD or field goal drives when they can't afford to do it, and did it in Sunday's 28-19 loss to Green Bay.
Tri-City Herald
Notre Dame Notebook: Michael Mayer, Isaiah Foskey Have Decisions To Make, Cam Hart Injury Update, More
Notre Dame is headed to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Fighting Irish will face the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30th in Jacksonville, Fla. in what will be the program’s fourth all-time Gator Bowl appearance and first since 2002. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman addressed a handful of topics shortly after the announcement that his team is Gator Bowl bound.
Tri-City Herald
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
Tri-City Herald
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Tri-City Herald
SEC Championship Game Balls for Georgia
Every team sets out with at least one primary mission to start the beginning of the season... win your conference. If you've managed to place yourself in Atlanta, for the SEC Championship game, history says more often than not, if you win, your future is still very much so ahead of you. With Georgia's win over LSU, 50-30, they were able to do just that. The Bulldogs played about as clean of a game offensively as you could've asked for. While they weren’t up to the Georgia Standard on defense, they still made some plays.
Tri-City Herald
Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Judge Rumors: Boston Red Sox Check in on Free Agent Outfielder
A bitter Yankees rival has been in contact with Aaron Judge, but the threat to New York appears minimal for now. The Red Sox have checked in on the free agent MVP, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. However, Boston is not considered one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in Judge despite some question marks in the outfield. Cotillo added that the Red Sox have touched base with most free agents and are doing their due diligence.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Steelers Week 14 Odds, Lines and Spread
The first installment of the heated AFC North rivalry between the Ravens and Steelers is this Sunday, and it's a crucial point for both teams. Baltimore is precariously holding onto first place in the division after the Bengals’ big win over the weekend. And Pittsburgh, winners of two in a row and three of its last four, is quietly in the hunt. A win this week over the Ravens, who could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson, would further muddy the crowded playoff picture in the conference.
Tri-City Herald
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
The Indianapolis Colts have dropped six of their last seven games including an embarrassing 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. A season that began with high hopes got off to a bad start, and it hasn't gotten much better. If there's a bright side to the...
Tri-City Herald
What Effort to Rush Justin Fields Back Says About Future
Over the course of the last five weeks, it's been made clear by coach Matt Eberflus what he thinks about Justin Fields' performances and future. Fields' improvement as a runner on designed plays or scrambles requires no special training or analytical talent to spot. Asked again about the improvement Fields...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made two significant moves ahead of kickoff with the Atlanta Falcons. After several weeks on Injured Reserve, the team announced they have activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal. Meanwhile, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is headed to IR. Leal returned to practice three weeks ago after spending four...
Comments / 0