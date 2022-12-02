ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Conference USA Championship: North Texas at UTSA odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 6-2 C-USA) meet the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (10-2, 8-0) Friday for the Conference USA Championship. Kickoff from Alamodome in San Antonio is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the North Texas vs. UTSA odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

The Mean Green rebounded from a 41-21 loss at UAB on Nov. 12 to top Rice 21-17 Saturday. With the conference win in the regular-season finale, UNT clinched the 2nd spot in C-USA and a spot in the title game.

The Roadrunners topped the Mean Green 31-27 back on Oct. 22 at this very same venue, but UNT covered the 10-point number as the Under cashed.

UTSA picked up a wild 34-31 win against UTEP Saturday, but it failed to cover the 16.5-point number. UTSA has won 9 in a row dating back to a loss at Texas on Sept. 17, and that was its only loss in regulation for the season. The other setback was a 37-35 OT loss against Houston in the opener.

North Texas at UTSA odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): North Texas +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | UTSA -330 (bet $330 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: North Texas +9 (-110) | UTSA -9 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 69.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

North Texas at UTSA picks and predictions

Prediction

UTSA 35, North Texas 31

UTSA (-330) will cost you over 3 times your potential return, and that’s very expensive, even on its home field.

North Texas gave the Roadrunners all they could handle in their late October meeting in San Antonio, and the offense has the depth and talent to hang around.

PASS.

NORTH TEXAS +9 (-110) is the lean in this conference title game.

While UNT is 0-4 ATS in the past 4 neutral-site games, it has covered 6 of the past 8 games overall and is 11-2 ATS in its last 13 inside Conference USA. The Mean Green has also covered 6 in a row against teams with a winning overall record.

UTSA is 12-5 ATS in the past 17 against teams with a winning record, and the home team is 8-1 ATS in the past 9 meetings. However, that lone non-cover was in late October. Look for the Mean Green to make this a one-score game again.

An UNDER 69.5 (-110) play is worth a roll of the dice, but it’s a half-unit play only.

The Under has cashed in 7 of the past 8 meetings between these sides, including the regular-season meeting. The Under is 4-0 in the past 4 meetings in San Antonio, too.

UTSA has cashed the Under in 5 of the past 7 games overall, and 5 of the past 7 inside C-USA, too.

