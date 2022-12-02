Read full article on original website
Metro Bus – Jolly Trolley Announces 12th Annual Food Drive Dates
Each year, with the exception of the last couple, due to the pandemic, Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". To be more specific, the food drive did still happen during the pandemic, just in a different fashion. This year, they are back to somewhat pre-pandemic normalcy. Just on a bit smaller scale.
Opening Date Set for Downtown St. Cloud Starbucks Location
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know when the new Starbucks in downtown St. Cloud is expected to open. A company spokesperson tells WJON news that the coffee shop will open on February 3rd. They say the downtown St. Cloud Starbucks will employ about 25 people. The St. Cloud...
Downtown Alliance Hosting Christmas Themed Event in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Experience some holiday season fun in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Downtown Alliance is hosting an exciting lineup of family-friendly events for you to enjoy this Saturday. The Downtown Cocoa Crawl will take you on a journey through multiple downtown St. Cloud businesses for...
Does Santa Claus Have a Fun, New “Sleigh” He’s Driving Around in St. Cloud?
It's not often that I see something that makes me do a double take, but today I had to do just that when I saw a Tropical Santa that appeared to be driving a bus. The Facebook post said it was in St. Cloud, as you can see:. Say WHAT?!...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
The Winner Of Central Minnesota’s Dream Getaway 66 Is…
Scott Winter! Scott was the lucky name drawn for Dream Getaway 66, and he told us he has been playing all 65 previous Dream Getaway contests and he was so happy that he finally won!. It's not clear where Scott will be heading with his winnings, but we are pretty...
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!
'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Are These the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota?
I personally love the feel of a small town at Christmas time They are usually so cozy feeling, everyone is friendly, and shopping for cute things for your friends and family can be fun. Or maybe I'm just thinking of something from the Hallmark Channel or a Norman Rockwell painting.
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target
Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Is Your Plant Lying To You? Popular Minnesota Holiday Plant Might Just Be!
I love a beautiful Christmas cactus. I don't have any yet, but many of my friends and family do, and I'm always amazed that they bloom at specific times of the year, just in time for the holidays. The problem is; sometimes they bloom on the wrong holiday. I think I could have found out the reason why.
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Minnesota Couple Gets Engaged on Upper Red Lake Ice Crack
Only in Minnesota. We all have heard about the huge ice crack that happened on Upper Red Lake on Monday that resulted in over 100 people that needed to be rescued. In that crowd was a newly engaged couple, so new that they had literally just gotten engaged on the drifting ice.
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
Excitement Running High: Potential for St. Cloud’s East Side
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is no shortage of enthusiasm for what the potential future could hold for east St. Cloud, or more specifically the corridor of East. St. Germain Street. On Tuesday night St. Cloud City Council Woman Elect Karen Larson hosted a visioning meeting at Salem Lutheran...
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!
Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #67!
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man
The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
