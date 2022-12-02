ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!

'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.
Get Discounted Gift Cards This Weekend at Minnesota Based Target

Just in time for holiday shopping, Target is beginning their annual 10% off gift card purchase through this weekend. I know that some people think that giving a gift card as a gift to someone is copping out on an actual gift. Like you didn't care enough to put some thought into the gift, so you just got a gift card. Personally I love getting gift cards. You can pick out your own gift, and there is no issue with having to return something and having the possibility of having the gift giver get hurt feelings. It's really a win-win, but I do see how in some situations it could be taken as a "cop out".
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!

Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know

Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
This Minnesota Man Has A New Weapon To Battle Holiday Porch Pirates!

Pirates! Well, it would be more apt to say, porch pirates! 'Tis the season for holiday gifts to be arriving on Minnesotans' porches and inside our mailboxes. Cyber Monday was just this week so the delivery services will really start to ramp up, as will the porch pirates. One Minnesota man is fighting back against those who pilfer from area porches, by filling the empty boxes he has with a naturally occurring substance, his dog's poop!
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display an Hour From St. Cloud

If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #67!

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
St. Cloud Police Is Looking for This Man

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking to identify a male that they have on their facebook page. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this person allegedly threatened another person with a knife after a verbal argument on November 26th at about noon on the 500 block of Highway 10 South. Mages explains that the suspect was with another male who was from Minneapolis and she says they left the scene in a red passenger car.
