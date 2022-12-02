CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was hit along Route 501 early Friday morning and died at the scene about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. State Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. and found the driver of an International tractor-trailer was going south, crested a hill and was unable to avoid hitting the person who not wearing any reflective clothing while walking with traffic.

