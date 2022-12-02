Read full article on original website
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.
ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Tri-County Crimestoppers Has Some Holiday Tips
The holiday shopping season is underway. Many people order packages and those packages can sit on doorsteps which could make for crimes of opportunity for criminals. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some tips to help you not be a victim. Mages suggests tracking each package you expect to arrive...
Stearns County Deputy Uses Technology to Catch Burglary Suspect
Stearns County is using thermal imaging in squad cars. I was joined by Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka to talk about this. He says they've added this technology within the last two years and recently used this to find and arrest a burglary suspect in the Albany area. Soyka explains there was a burglary in progress a couple of weeks ago to a pole shed north of Albany. He says the home owner has motion detected lights and saw someone actively try to break into the shed at 3:00 in the morning. A Stearns County deputy was nearby and located the suspect hiding in the woods using the thermal imaging technology. Soyka indicates the deputy probably wouldn't have been able to find this person without the technology. He says the suspect had the stolen property on them.
Update: Stearns County Added to Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Secure those outdoor decorations!. Stearns County has now been added to the Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday until midnight. Total snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch with about 45 mile an hour winds. Benton and Sherburne...
