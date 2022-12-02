ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Accident With Possible Extrication Needed

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened overnight. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident. Bookmark our website and check back later on, for possible updates. If you have any information, photos,...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire

Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall. Photo...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Two Stabbing Victims in Rockford

Like usual, we sit on a story hoping for TRANSPARENCY. Winnebago County has the worst transparency ever I swear…. Officials have not released any information. So we are just going to post the information that HAS been provided to us. Sources are reporting 2 stabbing victims this morning. It is...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Unknown Scene near S Beloit/Beloit

I do not know the details of this scene. I saw several officers out with a subject on foot,. On the Beloit side of the bridge on Blackhawk blvd. It is unknown what happened. I saw first responders and just filmed. P.S. Turn your volume down. SEE IT, SNAP IT,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Visitation for beloved Rockford teacher

A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. A visitation will be held this week for Glenn Patterson, a former Rockford teacher and leader of the Boys & Girls Club. Two men shot early Tuesday morning...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

'Sesame Street' legend Bob McGrath dies at 90

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90. ‘Sesame Street’ legend Bob McGrath dies at 90. Bob McGrath, an actor,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman hospitalized after gun left unattended

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a gun left unattended in a home resulted in one woman being hospitalized. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 in 700 block of Belmont Boulevard. Officers say a 6-year-old boy found the gun inside the home and discharged the weapon,...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Another robbery in Rockford

There was an armed robbery this evening in Rockford. It happened near Harrison ave. Several black male suspects in the vehicle. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Think you can handle a few local paranormal stories?. RS’s F.A.Q. Rockford Scanner Chat Rooms!. Disclaimer and Terms: CLICK...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6-year-old Rockford boy shoots woman, two arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were charged after a six-year-old got his hands on a gun and shot a woman. Officers responded to the 700 block of Belmont Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They were told when they arrived that a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Deputies investigating “suspicious death” on Meridian Rd. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the 3700 block of South Meridian Road, according to a press release sent just before 10 p.m. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency phone number at (815)-282-2600....
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area flu cases higher than expected, experts say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials are urging people to take the necessary steps to steer clear of viruses. It is “National Influenza Vaccination Week,” but another holiday is approaching, which means more gatherings. Winnebago County health leaders said that this is the second week that numbers have trended upwards. There were 531 cases of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

Missing Algonquin woman’s body recovered in Fox River

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — A missing suburban woman’s body was recovered Monday morning from the Fox River. Family said Kimberly Koerner’s body was recovered at around 8:40 a.m. near the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road. Koerner, 52, was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday morning walking to the Jewel Osco in the 1500 block […]
ALGONQUIN, IL
MyStateline.com

How to set your children up for success with INCCRRA

Lisa Bock and Kelli Steder are stopping by to talk about the Childcare Assistance Program and how it can help young children in the area succeed. Applying for the program is free and the program covers Boone, Jo Davies, Stephenson, and Winnebago counties. You can find more information at YWCANWIL.org or IllinoisCaresforKids.org.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

