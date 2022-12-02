Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential
There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
northernnewsnow.com
Two quick rounds of snow this week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
KIMT
Light wintry mix possible Monday morning
A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
KIMT
Peak wind gusts from Friday Night
A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa. Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon. You can get the latest on the forecast here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/
Every Winter Event in Central Minnesota this Holiday Season
It may be cold outside, but there are still fun and enjoyable things to do! Plus, what if you want to try some new activity but don’t know where to start? I got the whole list. The Holidazle festivities are almost done, but not quite yet. Until December 18th,...
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
NOAA’s Updated Minnesota Winter Prediction for December
You know the saying 'don't shoot the messenger', that applies here! NOAA has updated their winter weather prediction for the country and Minnesota's forecast... doesn't look super awesome. I'm just relaying the information, ok!. Farmer's Almanac's Original Winter Prediction. Before we get to the bad news, let's go back and...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota
You know how people visiting Hawaii get a necklace of flowers when they get off of a plane? Well, if Minnesota started giving its visitors that fly into MSP a gift, what should that treasured item of thanks be? I asked that question on social media and on-air and received over 600 responses to that little question. Some of the responses are really funny...and honestly, pretty accurate. Look through the list below and see how many you would give a thumbs up to.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Hayward
Twin Ports seeing short supply in children's medications, experts weigh in. Children's medication in short supply, experts weigh in. Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports.
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
