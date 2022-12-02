ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KAAL-TV

Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential

There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Two quick rounds of snow this week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
DULUTH, MN
KIMT

Light wintry mix possible Monday morning

A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota

Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Peak wind gusts from Friday Night

A cold front moved through Friday evening, kicking up the winds and ushering in MUCH colder air. Check out some of the peak wind gusts recorded across Minnesota and Iowa. Thankfully, the winds are much calmer Saturday afternoon. You can get the latest on the forecast here: https://www.kimt.com/weather/
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Power 96

30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota

You know how people visiting Hawaii get a necklace of flowers when they get off of a plane? Well, if Minnesota started giving its visitors that fly into MSP a gift, what should that treasured item of thanks be? I asked that question on social media and on-air and received over 600 responses to that little question. Some of the responses are really funny...and honestly, pretty accurate. Look through the list below and see how many you would give a thumbs up to.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Hayward

Twin Ports seeing short supply in children's medications, experts weigh in. Children's medication in short supply, experts weigh in. Pikkujoulu: A Finnish Christmas celebration in the Twin Ports.
DULUTH, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
