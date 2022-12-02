Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
vincennespbs.org
The Greene County Humane Society joins “Empty the Shelters”
The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in an initiative aiming to end pet homelessness this holiday season. The society has joined the, “Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope” event. Now, through December 11th, the Greene County Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees for dogs, cats, and...
wbiw.com
Holiday Season brings Winter Wonderland to Banneker Community Center Saturday, Dec. 10
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington invites area children, together with their families, to a Winter Wonderland celebration at the Banneker Community Center at 930 West Seventh Street on Saturday, December 10 from noon until 3 p.m. The free event will feature seasonal activities including arts and crafts, cookie...
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
wbiw.com
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
wbiw.com
This Saturday kicks off the Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk
ORLEANS – The Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk is Saturday, December 10th at 5:15 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with Christmas on the Square. Those participating will meet on Historic Congress Square Bandstand near the traffic light. The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this free...
Bartholomew County Humane Society trying to find person who abandoned dog
The Bartholomew County Humane Society is trying to find out more information about a dog that was abandoned at its facility Tuesday morning.
wbiw.com
Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches this Sunday
BEDFORD – Take in the beauty of Bedford’s historic downtown churches on a self-guided tour presented by Bedford Revitalization Inc. on Sunday, December 11th. The tour from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. is free to attend and you can start at any location and visit as many of the participating churches as you’d like.
WTHI
District 6 Christmas Market honors fallen North Central student
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday festivities are in full swing throughout the Wabash Valley!. In Vigo County, the District 6 Market hosted its second annual Christmas event. It was a time for shopping and supporting local business owners. But besides all of the shopping, there is a bigger...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
cbs4indy.com
Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 6, 2022
10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
WHAS 11
Police: Indiana woman stabbed, strangled by son
BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
korncountry.com
Columbus foot chase ends in arrest
COLUMBUS, Ind. – After being served a warrant, a local man has been arrested for trying to escape law enforcement on foot, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Sunday afternoon, deputies went to the 4300 block of W. County Road 500S in an attempt to...
wbiw.com
One year at IU Health Bloomington celebration
BLOOMINGTON – It has been one year since IU Health team members from across the state helped move over 200 patients from the legacy Bloomington hospital to the new IU Health Bloomington. “The team has had a very unique experience of moving into and finding their footing in a...
