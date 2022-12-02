Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford cleared from bomb threat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford is locked down on Friday morning.

Hartford police said the academy received a vague bomb threat via email around 6:30 a.m. The threat was sent before school began, so no students were in the building.

In response, the school did not open its doors. Hartford police arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough sweep of the building with a bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs.

Officers stated that nothing of concern was found in the building. So, the school will begin to open as the threat has been cleared.

Hartford police are still investigating the source of the threat.

