Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Serious Plan from Goldman Sachs to Buy Crypto Companies After FTX Crash
After the FTX fiasco, Goldman Sachs has been searching for bargain crypto firms to buy after its search for crypto stocks failed, according to Reuters. Although the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted valuations and dampened investor interest, Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on buying and investing in crypto companies.
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Has Been Up 7% in the Last Seven Days. Will it Return to 20K this Week?
In the latest market development, Bitcoin (BTC) gained momentum at the start of the week. After a comparatively quiet weekend, the leading digital coin has exceeded the $17K mark. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has taken a positive turn to reach a multi-week high above $17,000. It is currently trading at $17,300, with a market cap of over $332 Billion.
crypto-economy.com
Standard Chartered: Bitcoin May Sink 70% in 2023
There has been a further decline of 70% in Bitcoin prices in Standard Chartered’s list of possible upsets in 2023, according to Bloomberg. Standard Chartered has warned that investors with a hard-core belief in the crypto rout as being mostly over in 2023 may be in for a rude awakening.
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
crypto-economy.com
Litecoin Up 105% in 5 Months, LTC Buyers Target $100
Litecoin has more than doubled after sinking to 2022 bottoms by the close of H1 2022. Adding roughly 105 percent since then, LTC is above critical support levels per the formation in the weekly chart. Most importantly, the breakout in the daily and lower time frames indicates that buyers are...
crypto-economy.com
Ripple Files Its Final Submission Against the SEC. What is Next For Ripple’s XRP?
The ongoing case between Ripple and the SEC is one of the most popular cases in the blockchain space. Nonetheless, the two-year-long case is nearing its end as Ripple has just filed its last submission against the US regulatory authority. On Friday, the SEC and the crypto project filed their replies to each other’s arguments. In its filing, Ripple argued that the SEC was unable to prove that they offered XRP as an investment contract offer between 2013 and 2020.
Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels on economic jitters
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices fell in frenzied trading on Tuesday to their lowest settlement levels this year, with Brent finishing below $80 per barrel for the second time in 2022, as investors fled the volatile market in an uncertain economy.
crypto-economy.com
Does VeChain Have a Future in 2023?
Blockchain technology has come a long way over the years. In most industries, it’s considered the next big thing in several industries. Of course, its full potential is yet to be uncovered in the future, but it’s pretty apparent that blockchain technology has completely changed how we do business.
Working one day a week in person might be the key to happier, more productive employees
The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a global shift to remote work, with the latest evidence suggesting almost half of workers in Canada are still regularly working remotely. Employers are grappling with how to strike the right balance between flexibility for work from home and expectations for in-person time together. In November, Elon Musk announced the end of remote work at Twitter — a move 80 per cent of Canadians said would cause them to quit. Some of Canada’s largest companies are taking diverging approaches, from Shopify’s “work anywhere” policy to some of the big banks moving to two or three in-person days...
crypto-economy.com
Axie Infinity (AXS) Skyrockets 20% in Just One Day. Time to Get Back in the Game?
The AXS token, which is the native token of the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity, has seen a 20% increase in value today. Axie Infinity sends players to an online world where they purchase fantasy creatures and then send them into battles. At the time of writing, AXS was trading at...
U.S banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers, shares hit
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are in good shape, but noted that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power.
Comments / 0