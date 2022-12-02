Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Thousands of legal Texas immigrants at risk of deportation if Senate doesn’t pass bill by end of year
Imagine calling a place home for your entire life, then having to make the decision to leave it behind because of a broken immigration system.
Canada exports rose in October helped by weak dollar
OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's exports rose in October, largely driven by pharmaceutical products, while imports were also up, largely as a result of a depreciation of the Canadian dollar, data showed on Tuesday.
