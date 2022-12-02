Read full article on original website
Activist investor Bluebell seeks to replace BlackRock CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd has sought to replace BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, after taking a position in the asset manager.
Marketmind: When bad news is bad news
Dec 7 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Two steps forward, one step back. What Asian markets have gained recently on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tilt and China reopening hopes is vulnerable to getting clawed back by fears that U.S. and global interest rates will have to keep on rising more than is currently forecast.
