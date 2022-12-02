ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourstateshomepage.com

Over 2,500 turn out for the Picher Christmas parade

PICHER, Okla. – An Ottawa County ghost town came alive on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for the eighth annual Picher Christmas parade. “It’s one of the biggest parades we have had in a long time,” said Sherri Mills, parade organizer. “Most people tell me ‘We just love being in the Picher parade.’”
KTUL

Mother Road Market holds Holiday Market

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mother Road Market wrapped up its first Holiday Market Sunday. Organizers hosted more than a dozen entrepreneurs who set up shop on the heated patio. Plus, they offered a gingerbread-making class and they were collecting toys for the Lindsey House. NewsChannel 8 was told Santa...
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
moreclaremore.com

City of Claremore to be designated as a Purple Heart City

The City of Claremore will issue an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at the Claremore City Council meeting tonight (November 7) at 6 p.m. This recognition will be presented to the local chapter of the military order of the Purple Heart and to area residents in attendance who have been awarded this honorable distinction.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Bartlesville (OK) Firefighters Begin Training on New $1.3M Tower-Ladder Truck

City of Bartlesville firefighters are training this week on the use of the fire department’s newly purchased tower-ladder truck, approved by voters in the 2020 General Obligation Bond Election, the city said in a press release. The truck will allow access to many of the city’s taller buildings and...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
news9.com

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic

What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
moreclaremore.com

Claremore MOH postcard

For todays’s we share one of our favorites! This is a postcard that has a collage of four of Claremore’s original beautiful churches. First Baptist, First Presbyterian, Methodist and First Christian churches are all depicted. They were all four within walking distance of each other. They were amazing examples of architecture and First Presbyterian on 4th Street still retains its original structure.
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore students qualify for world robotics competition

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Claremore High School Robotics team competed in the Native American VEX Showcase Robotics Competition in White River, Arizona recently and qualified for the world competition in March. Claremore High School took six teams to the showcase and the tournament’s final four teams were all from...
KRMG

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
bartlesvilleradio.com

City of Pawhuska Looking Help in Water Department.

According to the City of Pawhuska Facebook page, the City of Pawhuska is taking applications for the Water Department. The position is for Line Crew who go out and fix/repair the water lines in town. If you are interested, please go to 118 W Main-City Hall, and pick up an...

