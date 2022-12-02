Read full article on original website
Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird
Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Family pleads for safe return of 5 year-old Aspen Jeter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance today, pleading for her safe return. Officials say Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found shot to death in her bed on Thanksgiving day following a welfare check to her home.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
North Carolina man crashes into bicyclist, then hits deputy’s car during chase; 3 taken to hospital
The driver of a black Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed hit a bicyclist and then kept going -- fleeing east on N.C. 98 toward Wake County, said the news release.
WRAL
Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments
Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
cbs17
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
cbs17
Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
wkml.com
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. Moore County Schools have closed again Tuesday, December 6, 2022. An emergency order is still in effect. It could be days for the power to be restored in Moore...
Fire forces woman out of Clayton home
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton home was damaged Monday night in a fire. Around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire on U.S. 70 Business near N.C. Highway 42. The home was heavily damaged, and firefighters said the woman who lived there may have lost everything in the blaze.
newscentermaine.com
Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH
DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
cbs17
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC allowing early prescription refills for Moore County residents due to power outage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need. Early prescription refills are available to customers in every...
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Nearly 40,000 customers were still without power in North Carolina on Sunday night, after an apparent incident of vandalism involving the use of a firearm cut power a night prior in Moore County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort impacted by Moore County power outage
PINEHURST, NC (WWAY) — The famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort in Moore County, NC reports it has limited operating capacity following an apparent shooting attack at two power substations Saturday, December 3. Duke Energy reports more than 45,000 people spent Sunday night in the dark, with temperatures dipping...
How many Moore County customers are without power? ‘Glitch’ leads to wrong numbers on Duke Energy map
A discrepancy between an online map and a chart led to CBS 17 asking Duke Energy what the real numbers are.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Charlotte Stories
“Vandals” Shoot 3 NC Substations On Night of Drag Show – Knocking Out Power To Over 40k Residents
Just after 7pm last night, several vandals shot up a number of electric substations around Southern Pines, NC (about an 1 1/2 hours east of Charlotte), knocking out the power to over 40,000 residents. An official statement from the Moore County Sherriff’s Office reads: “As utility companies began responding to...
Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
WBTM
Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man
A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
