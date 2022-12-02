ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

abccolumbia.com

Family pleads for safe return of 5 year-old Aspen Jeter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The family of Aspen Jeter, the missing 5-year-old, is speaking out for the first time since her disappearance today, pleading for her safe return. Officials say Aspen’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was found shot to death in her bed on Thanksgiving day following a welfare check to her home.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Ziegler Arranges $95.6M Financing for The Forest at Duke in Durham, North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — Ziegler has arranged $95.6 million in bond financing for The Forest at Duke, a continuing care retirement community in Durham. The community sits on 47 acres just south of Duke University. First opened to residents in 1992, the property serves over 360 residents across 154 apartments, 81 cottages (235 total independent living units), 32 assisted living units and 58 licensed skilled nursing beds.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Holiday parades in the Triangle underway with safety adjustments

Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a pickup truck and killed during Raleigh's annual event. Cary, Durham, Garner, Fayetteville and Clayton announced changes to their upcoming Christmas Parades after 11-year-old Hailey Brooks was hit by a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man wins last $250,000 lottery prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was extra lucky after he bought one lottery game’s final $250,000 prize-winning ticket. Robert McFall of Fayetteville bought his 20X The Cash $5 scratch-off ticket from Shop N Save on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. After taxes, he took home $177,526. McFall...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Fire forces woman out of Clayton home

CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton home was damaged Monday night in a fire. Around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to the fire on U.S. 70 Business near N.C. Highway 42. The home was heavily damaged, and firefighters said the woman who lived there may have lost everything in the blaze.
CLAYTON, NC
newscentermaine.com

Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH

DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
DURHAM, NH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Memorial service to honor fallen Raleigh police officers

RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial service on Monday will remember two officers from the Raleigh Police Department who lost their lives in the line of duty on Dec. 5, 1968. On this day almost 50 years ago, officers James "Jimmy" Wade Allen and James Gale Lee had been dispatched to check in with another officer. They were killed while responding to that call when their patrol car was hit by another car and pushed into a utility pole.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTM

Danville Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Raleigh Man

A Danville man has been convicted in the murder of a Raleigh man. 36-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt met and killed 39-year-old Andy Banks in September of 2020 when they met to discuss the possible sale of a 2011 Range Rover that Banks had posted for sale on Craigslist. Banks was...
DANVILLE, VA
kiss951.com

Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach

When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC

