Carbondale, IL

wpsdlocal6.com

Poshard Foundation's 2022 toy distribution set for Dec. 7

CARTERVILLE, IL — Southern Illinois social service agencies will gather at John A. Logan College on Wednesday for the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children's 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway. About 2,000 new toys and gifts will be distributed among 600 abused, abandoned and neglected children from 12 southern Illinois counties,...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's home

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children's home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

WKCTC Fall Commencement to be held at Carson Center Dec. 12

PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!" Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

The Lights Fantastic Parade kicks of tomorrow in Carbondale, Ill.

Holiday shopping is in full force. A record 197 million shoppers took part in Black Friday weekend this year. A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino took place this morning in Southeast Missouri. Groundbreaking ceremony for new casino. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Work is underway on a new...
CARBONDALE, IL
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Recovery Project offers free crisis-counseling to Kentuckians impacted by natural disasters

KENTUCKY — Holidays are stressful for just about everyone, but they can be even worse if you've experienced a natural disaster. Between the devastating December 10 tornado in western KY and the tragic flooding in eastern Kentucky, many families have lost loved ones, lost their homes, or had their lives completely upended. That's why Project Recovery Kentucky is stepping in to help.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

12/5 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: Kentucky Addiction Centers

PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help. The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment...
PADUCAH, KY
theshoppersweekly.com

Carriage Rides Around the Square in Mt. Vernon

King City Property Brokers in Mt. Vernon will host their Sixth Annual Carriage Ride Around the Square in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, December 10 from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. They will use a local provider this year, Prince Carriage Company, LLC. Tickets are $5.00. Riders will need a bracelet which they can purchase at the office at 112 S. 9th Street at the event.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade set to kick off in Carbondale Saturday evening

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see. The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.
CARBONDALE, IL
wgil.com

Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?

New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL

West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
BENTON, IL

