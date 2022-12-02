Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Poshard Foundation's 2022 toy distribution set for Dec. 7
CARTERVILLE, IL — Southern Illinois social service agencies will gather at John A. Logan College on Wednesday for the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children's 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway. About 2,000 new toys and gifts will be distributed among 600 abused, abandoned and neglected children from 12 southern Illinois counties,...
kbsi23.com
17th Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair features nonprofits looking to sell, bring awareness
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Christmas is on the way and many are looking for gifts for their loved ones, and the 17th Annual Southern Illinois Gift Fair was filled with gifts to give. Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship member Kathy O’Laughlin says this event help brings awareness. “A whole range...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children's home and state officials for negligence. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours...
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC Fall Commencement to be held at Carson Center Dec. 12
PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!" Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
KFVS12
The Lights Fantastic Parade kicks of tomorrow in Carbondale, Ill.
Holiday shopping is in full force. A record 197 million shoppers took part in Black Friday weekend this year. A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino took place this morning in Southeast Missouri. Groundbreaking ceremony for new casino. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Work is underway on a new...
wpsdlocal6.com
New edition of book highlighting Paducah's murals to debut on Dec. 8 at local business, Mayor Bray to make remarks
PADUCAH — "Paducah Wall to Wall: Portraits of our Past" is a culmination of the nearly two-decades of work displayed on Paducah's flood-wall murals. The new edition of the book will be debuted at With Love, From Kentucky in downtown Paducah from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Mayor George Bray set to give remarks at 5:15 p.m.
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Recovery Project offers free crisis-counseling to Kentuckians impacted by natural disasters
KENTUCKY — Holidays are stressful for just about everyone, but they can be even worse if you've experienced a natural disaster. Between the devastating December 10 tornado in western KY and the tragic flooding in eastern Kentucky, many families have lost loved ones, lost their homes, or had their lives completely upended. That's why Project Recovery Kentucky is stepping in to help.
wpsdlocal6.com
12/5 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Kentucky Addiction Centers
PADUCAH — Over 100,000 people died of overdoses in the United States in 2021. According to the CDC, 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction — there is help. The Kentucky Addiction Centers have outpatient addiction treatment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky author's new book aims to help public relations professionals master craft
PADUCAH — "When in Doubt, Make Applesauce! Core Habits of the Masterful Public Relations Professional" is the title of a new book by a Kentucky author, and it's an Amazon best seller right now. The book focuses on the core habits of becoming a masterful public relations professional. Author...
theshoppersweekly.com
Carriage Rides Around the Square in Mt. Vernon
King City Property Brokers in Mt. Vernon will host their Sixth Annual Carriage Ride Around the Square in Mt. Vernon on Saturday, December 10 from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. They will use a local provider this year, Prince Carriage Company, LLC. Tickets are $5.00. Riders will need a bracelet which they can purchase at the office at 112 S. 9th Street at the event.
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
KFVS12
31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade set to kick off in Carbondale Saturday evening
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see. The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital incorporates renew and recharge rooms for health care workers
PADUCAH — As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its fourth year, stress and burnout continue to be an issue for health care workers. That led Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital to create recharge and renew rooms for staff members in different departments of the hospital. After 12-hour shifts of helping...
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
KFVS12
2 of 3 people who died in I-55 crash were Southeast Mo. State students; others injured
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two of the three people who died in a crash on Interstate 55 in Scott County were Southeast Missouri State University students. According to an email sent from Southeast Missouri State University President Carlos Vargas to students on Sunday, two of the three who died were Southeast Mo. State students. He said other students were injured in the crash.
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
Comments / 0