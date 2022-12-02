Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
NECN
Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth
A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
whdh.com
Car crashes into front of yoga studio in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the front window of a yoga studio in Wakefield over the weekend. The front window of Curve Wellness Studio was smashed in. Crews shoveled up the broken glass. The owner said the studio was closed at the time of the crash and...
whdh.com
Home in Swampscott goes up in flames
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Elmwood Road in Swampscott went up in flames Sunday night, creating challenges for the firefighters trying to put it out. Crews said it appears the flames started on the outside of the home. The fire spread to the detached garage and then to the interior of the house.
whdh.com
Car bursts into flames in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Medford Saturday night, according to the Medford Fire Department. Crews responded into the scene on Washington Street and found flames burning through the front of the car, leaving it charred. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt. (Copyright (c)...
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
whdh.com
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left 2 hospitalized
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported shooting around 3 p.m. on Talbot Avenue found two people injured, police said. The victims were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, though...
whdh.com
MBTA releases sneak peak of Green Line Extension
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has released a first look at the new tracks of the Green Line Extension Medford Branch set to open on Monday, Dec. 12. The video shows five new stops, including East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts College Ave Station. The...
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
whdh.com
Double shooting in Dorchester injures two
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
whdh.com
Sources: man dead after being stabbed in the neck at Somerville laundromat
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night, after reports of a stabbing. Officers had blocked off the area around Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle blaze in Lowell
Fire crews worked through cold conditions to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a home in Lowell on Sunday. The fire on St. James Street left much of the building scorched. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
whdh.com
Fire truck goes up in flames in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley firefighters helped load up surviving packages after a mail truck went up in flames Saturday. Fire crews responding to the vehicle fire found the USPS mail truck actively involved. After extinguishing the flames, fire officials shared an image of the firefighters assisting with loading up...
whdh.com
‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After an ice rink in Belmont closed Friday, in desperate need for repairs, the discussion over its condition has reignited. Families had to travel to safe ice when the rink closed over the weekend. After DPW crews worked to fix the compressor, the rink reopened by Monday evening, but community leaders said after decades of use, the rink is at the end of its life.
NECN
After Woman Gets Nasty Yard Cleanup Note, Neighbors Pitch in — Again
Days after a good Samaritan helped a woman with disabilities clean up her Massachusetts yard, because someone had left an unkind note in her mailbox, several people came by to finish the job. Someone wasn't happy that Kristene Whitehouse's yard in Billerica was full of leaves. But Whitehouse has a...
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
whdh.com
Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder to be extradited to Massachusetts from Florida
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple could have a hearing as soon as Monday that would allow him to be extradited to Massachusetts from Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
fallriverreporter.com
Morning crash on Route 195 in Westport leads to injuries
A crash that took place on a local highway this morning resulted in injuries to the car’s occupants. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, at 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound in the area of Exit 15 in Westport.
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
