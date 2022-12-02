ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

NECN

Truck Goes Off Bridge and Into River in Plymouth

A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way. In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into front of yoga studio in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the front window of a yoga studio in Wakefield over the weekend. The front window of Curve Wellness Studio was smashed in. Crews shoveled up the broken glass. The owner said the studio was closed at the time of the crash and...
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Home in Swampscott goes up in flames

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A home on Elmwood Road in Swampscott went up in flames Sunday night, creating challenges for the firefighters trying to put it out. Crews said it appears the flames started on the outside of the home. The fire spread to the detached garage and then to the interior of the house.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Car bursts into flames in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Medford Saturday night, according to the Medford Fire Department. Crews responded into the scene on Washington Street and found flames burning through the front of the car, leaving it charred. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt. (Copyright (c)...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left 2 hospitalized

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Monday that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported shooting around 3 p.m. on Talbot Avenue found two people injured, police said. The victims were taken to area hospitals with undisclosed injuries, though...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MBTA releases sneak peak of Green Line Extension

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has released a first look at the new tracks of the Green Line Extension Medford Branch set to open on Monday, Dec. 12. The video shows five new stops, including East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts College Ave Station. The...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Double shooting in Dorchester injures two

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shootings in Dorchester sent two people to the hospital, police said Monday afternoon. Boston Police reported two people had been shot after 3 p.m. on Talbot Street. The two had been sent to local hospitals, officials said, though he extent of the injuries and demographic information...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Sources: man dead after being stabbed in the neck at Somerville laundromat

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night, after reports of a stabbing. Officers had blocked off the area around Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.
SOMERVILLE, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle blaze in Lowell

Fire crews worked through cold conditions to extinguish a blaze that broke out in a home in Lowell on Sunday. The fire on St. James Street left much of the building scorched. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Fire truck goes up in flames in Dudley

DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dudley firefighters helped load up surviving packages after a mail truck went up in flames Saturday. Fire crews responding to the vehicle fire found the USPS mail truck actively involved. After extinguishing the flames, fire officials shared an image of the firefighters assisting with loading up...
DUDLEY, MA
whdh.com

‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - After an ice rink in Belmont closed Friday, in desperate need for repairs, the discussion over its condition has reignited. Families had to travel to safe ice when the rink closed over the weekend. After DPW crews worked to fix the compressor, the rink reopened by Monday evening, but community leaders said after decades of use, the rink is at the end of its life.
BELMONT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Morning crash on Route 195 in Westport leads to injuries

A crash that took place on a local highway this morning resulted in injuries to the car’s occupants. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, at 11:45 a.m., Troopers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 195 eastbound in the area of Exit 15 in Westport.
WESTPORT, MA
whdh.com

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
BOSTON, MA

