Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

City of Mitchell approves meeting schedule for 2023

MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell approved the City Council meeting schedule for 2023 during their regular meeting Monday night. Each meeting will take place at City Hall at 407 South 6th Street at 7 p.m. The meeting for January and September are the only two meetings currently scheduled on a day other than Monday due to holidays. Otherwise, each meeting will take place on the first Monday of each month.
MITCHELL, IN
One year at IU Health Bloomington celebration

BLOOMINGTON – It has been one year since IU Health team members from across the state helped move over 200 patients from the legacy Bloomington hospital to the new IU Health Bloomington. “The team has had a very unique experience of moving into and finding their footing in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches this Sunday

BEDFORD – Take in the beauty of Bedford’s historic downtown churches on a self-guided tour presented by Bedford Revitalization Inc. on Sunday, December 11th. The tour from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. is free to attend and you can start at any location and visit as many of the participating churches as you’d like.
BEDFORD, IN
Ivy Tech is accepting applications for the Entrepreneur Certificate program

BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE) is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Entrepreneur Certificate program. In three courses, students will be provided resources and networking opportunities to launch a successful startup or grow an existing business. Classes begin on January 17, 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
BEDFORD, IN
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford

Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
BEDFORD, IN
Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th

OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
Forest Service creates catfish habitats from unlikely sources

BEDFORD – When fish biologist, Chad Menke, heard there may be clay tile pipes available he jumped at the opportunity to acquire some from Can-Clay Corporation in Cannelton for catfish after the company was going to dispose of its excess inventory. Why would catfish need or want clay tiles...
BEDFORD, IN
Burris and Hatfield Elementary STEAM & Collab teacher Whitney Reed receives $4,000 grant from College Football Playoff Foundation

MITCHELL – Through the College Football Playoff Foundation, one local teacher was recognized during the Big 10 Championship game and received a $4,000 grant to provide further learning possibilities for her students. Whitney Reed, the STEAM and Collab Lab teacher at Burris and Hatfield elementary schools, joined nine educators...
MITCHELL, IN
ISDA announces specialty crop projects received funding

INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced four Indiana specialty crop projects received a total sum of $414,051.89 through funding provided by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). “Agriculture is big business in Indiana and encompasses more than...
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris

Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at. Born March 4, 1963, in Daviess Co., she was the daughter of Ernest Bradley and Anna Louise “Dude” (Summers) Bradley. She married Seth Burris on June 28, 2008, and he survives. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was a 5th-grade teacher at Edgewood Intermediate School in Ellettsville. She was an avid softball player, winning many championships throughout her life.
BEDFORD, IN
This Saturday kicks off the Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk

ORLEANS – The Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk is Saturday, December 10th at 5:15 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with Christmas on the Square. Those participating will meet on Historic Congress Square Bandstand near the traffic light. The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this free...
ORLEANS, IN
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
MITCHELL, IN
Police Log: December 6, 2022

10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
BEDFORD, IN

