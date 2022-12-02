Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
IU Winter Commencement is Saturday, December 17 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
BLOOMINGTON – Indiana University Winter Commencement is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 17, at 10 a.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 1001 East 17th Street. Graduates should meet at Wilkinson Hall at 8:30 a.m. for the graduate processional lineup. All graduates must wear custom IU apparel at Commencement.
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves meeting schedule for 2023
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell approved the City Council meeting schedule for 2023 during their regular meeting Monday night. Each meeting will take place at City Hall at 407 South 6th Street at 7 p.m. The meeting for January and September are the only two meetings currently scheduled on a day other than Monday due to holidays. Otherwise, each meeting will take place on the first Monday of each month.
wbiw.com
One year at IU Health Bloomington celebration
BLOOMINGTON – It has been one year since IU Health team members from across the state helped move over 200 patients from the legacy Bloomington hospital to the new IU Health Bloomington. “The team has had a very unique experience of moving into and finding their footing in a...
wbiw.com
Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches this Sunday
BEDFORD – Take in the beauty of Bedford’s historic downtown churches on a self-guided tour presented by Bedford Revitalization Inc. on Sunday, December 11th. The tour from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. is free to attend and you can start at any location and visit as many of the participating churches as you’d like.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech is accepting applications for the Entrepreneur Certificate program
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus in partnership with Regional Innovation and Startup Education (RISE) is accepting applications for the spring 2023 Entrepreneur Certificate program. In three courses, students will be provided resources and networking opportunities to launch a successful startup or grow an existing business. Classes begin on January 17, 2023.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
wbiw.com
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
wbiw.com
Special Oolitic Town Council meeting to take place Tuesday, December 13th
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council has called a special meeting to take place on Tuesday December 13th from 9 a.m. to 1130 a.m. in the Boardroom of Town Hall. The meeting is to discuss current status of the Stormwater Project:. Remaining work & timeline for completion. Project timeline...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th
OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
wbiw.com
Forest Service creates catfish habitats from unlikely sources
BEDFORD – When fish biologist, Chad Menke, heard there may be clay tile pipes available he jumped at the opportunity to acquire some from Can-Clay Corporation in Cannelton for catfish after the company was going to dispose of its excess inventory. Why would catfish need or want clay tiles...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet Thursday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, December 8th at 10 a.m. in Room 28 at Courthouse Plaza.
wbiw.com
Holiday Season brings Winter Wonderland to Banneker Community Center Saturday, Dec. 10
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington invites area children, together with their families, to a Winter Wonderland celebration at the Banneker Community Center at 930 West Seventh Street on Saturday, December 10 from noon until 3 p.m. The free event will feature seasonal activities including arts and crafts, cookie...
wbiw.com
Burris and Hatfield Elementary STEAM & Collab teacher Whitney Reed receives $4,000 grant from College Football Playoff Foundation
MITCHELL – Through the College Football Playoff Foundation, one local teacher was recognized during the Big 10 Championship game and received a $4,000 grant to provide further learning possibilities for her students. Whitney Reed, the STEAM and Collab Lab teacher at Burris and Hatfield elementary schools, joined nine educators...
wbiw.com
ISDA announces specialty crop projects received funding
INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced four Indiana specialty crop projects received a total sum of $414,051.89 through funding provided by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). “Agriculture is big business in Indiana and encompasses more than...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris
Karen Marie “Sophie” Burris, 59, of Bedford, passed away at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at. Born March 4, 1963, in Daviess Co., she was the daughter of Ernest Bradley and Anna Louise “Dude” (Summers) Bradley. She married Seth Burris on June 28, 2008, and he survives. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and her Master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was a 5th-grade teacher at Edgewood Intermediate School in Ellettsville. She was an avid softball player, winning many championships throughout her life.
wbiw.com
This Saturday kicks off the Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk
ORLEANS – The Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk is Saturday, December 10th at 5:15 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with Christmas on the Square. Those participating will meet on Historic Congress Square Bandstand near the traffic light. The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this free...
wbiw.com
Twin Lakes Recreation Center seeks volunteer coaches for Bloomington Youth Basketball
BLOOMINGTON – The Twin Lakes Recreation Center is seeking volunteer coaches for the 2023 season of Bloomington Youth Basketball. No prior coaching experience is necessary. Practice times are once a week; coaches choose a practice time between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Leagues...
wbiw.com
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 6, 2022
10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department now authorized to issue citations for open burn violations within the city
MITCHELL – During the November Mitchell City Council meeting, the Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requested to have the authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. City Attorney Byron Steele assisted in writing the request into the ordinance as an amendment to the current policy....
