CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Reuters

Hungary government scraps price cap on fuels

BUDAPEST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's government scrapped a price cap on fuels as of 2300 CET on Tuesday after a lack of imports and panic buying led to fuel shortages across the country in the past days that oil and gas group MOL said created a "critical situation."

