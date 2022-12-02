Judge: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated Open Meeting Act, ACCESS project contracts rendered invalid

Read full article on original website
Anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launches last effort to save convicted killer’s life
OKLAHOMA CITY — An anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launched one last effort to save a convicted killer’s life. Scott Eizember is set to be put to death on Jan. 12. KOCO 5 spoke to Eizember’s lawyers, who said they’ll argue in front of the Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, that Eizember’s actions were the result of suffering from physical and mental abuse.
Access Oklahoma opposers react to ruling on OTA violations
NORMAN, Okla. — After a judge ruled on Thursday that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meetings Act, those opposing new turnpikes across the state are celebrating. Around 250 plaintiffs sued the OTA, claiming agendas from two meetings in early 2022 were not transparent to the public. "A...
New Oklahoma law allows adjunct teachers to become full-time educators; does not loosen teaching requirements
Senate Bill 1119 strips away the maximum hours adjunct teachers can teach in a class from 270 hours. Local school districts now determine that number.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
Report: Oklahoma ranks top 10 state where parents rely on child support the most
A starting number of Oklahoma families rely on child support. Nationally, Oklahoma ranks in the top ten.
Canadian County wrongful death suit closed
A wrongful death lawsuit is now closed after a Canadian County judge has denied a request to change his previous ruling that found an event venue was not liable in a fatal drunk driving crash near Yukon. Mustang’s Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed the civil action in November 2020 seeking...
Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service
State Broadband Office warns billions of dollars towards securing high-speed internet for Oklahomans could be on the line if the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t receive accurate information on current internet access. The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the...
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OK AG files embezzlement charges against contractor couple, encourages additional victims to come forward
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against a husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
At least three dead in plane crash in Oklahoma as officials search for more victims amid flames
At least three people are dead in a plane crash in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, as officials search for more victims. The Oklahoma City Fire Department wrote on Twitter that there was a plane crash Near NW. 23 and Cimarron Rd around 9.27p.m. Monday. There was a small aircraft on fire...
Dr. Pepper awards Oklahoma City Community College student with $100,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition. The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship. According to officials, 10 finalist took the field...
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
Water treatment plant found to be spilling raw sewage into Edmond creek
The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into nearby Liberty Lake in Guthrie. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible. The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to...
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans. The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18....
A push to bring checks and balances back at the Tourism Department
The powers of the Tourism Commission might get their control back after an Oklahoma Senator filed a bill to change the current structure.
