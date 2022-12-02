Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Joyce A. Maitland
Joyce A. Maitland, loving wife, mother, and resident of Kossuth, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 80. Born January 13, 1942, in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Thelma (Weaver) Smith of Smith’s General Store in Nineveh. She...
explore venango
Betty F. Way
Betty F. Way, 92, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Dec. 5, 2022 at her home. Born Feb. 20, 1930 in Erie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Sophie Dombrowiak Pohl. Betty went to St. Benedict Academy in Erie and graduated from Clarion University/Venango Campus.
explore venango
James H. “Jim” Sleigher
James H. “Jim” Sleigher, 83, of Rimersburg, PA, formally of Kissinger Mills, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. He was born February 19, 1939 in Karns City, PA, the son of James C. and Loretta C. (Lewis) Sleigher. Jim attended St....
explore venango
Thomas Robert Criner
Thomas Robert Criner, 79, of Rimersburg, passed into eternal life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a result of a fall from a tree stand. He was born on July 20, 1943 in Butler; son of the late Clarence Robert and Marcella Oswald...
explore venango
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson
Robert L. “Bob” Jackson, age 86, of Knox, passed away Monday morning, December 5, 2022, at his home following an illness. Born November 20, 1936, in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Ralph and Dorothy Best Jackson. He served with the United States Army as...
explore venango
Irma “Irene” Paden
Irma “Irene” Paden, 84, of Franklin, PA, passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Franklin after an extended illness. Born March 14, 1938 in Clintonville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Rachael Pearl Surrena Miller. Irene was married to Guy A. Paden, and...
explore venango
Joel L. Saylor
Joel L. Saylor, 51, of Summerville, lost his battle to cancer, Sunday afternoon, December 4, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born January 29, 1971 in Clarion, he was the son of late Daniel W. Saylor and Peggy Dolby Baughman. He attended Redbank Valley High School and...
explore venango
Lorraine I. Harrah
Lorraine I. Harrah, 78, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Friday, December 2, 2022. She was born in Oil City on December 18, 1943 to the late Claude and Dorothy (Carrier) Kightlinger. Lorraine was a 1963 graduate of Cranberry High School. She was affiliated with...
explore venango
Shirley A. Stuttler
Shirley A. Stuttler, 74, of Cochranton passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at The Caring Place. She was born on March 22, 1948 to the late Clair F. and M. Mildred (Pritchard) Cauvel. Shirley married the love of her life, John E. Stuttler, Jr., on May 7, 1988.
explore venango
Keystone Approves $250K Donation, Gym to Be Named After Coach Greg Heath
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has officially approved a $250,000.00 donation for a new gym floor. It was also agreed that the gymnasium will be named after Coach Greg Heath. The official action was taken during the school board’s monthly meeting on Monday night. The motion...
explore venango
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab’s Dr. Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT Completes APTA Residency Program
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – The American Board of Physical Therapy Residency & Fellowship Education Program awarded Dr. Jessica Collins, PT, DPT, D-EDX, Cert-MDT, of West Park Rehab & Diagnostics, the distinction of Credentialed residency graduate. Dr. Collins completed the Credentialed Residency Program in Electrodiagnostics through the American Academy of...
explore venango
Snow, Ice Contribute to One-Vehicle Crash in Jackson Township
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released information concerning a crash that occurred along Falls Road in Jackson Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on December 5, the accident happened around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, in Jackson Township, Venango County.
explore venango
SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC. Is Currently Hiring in Shippenville and Parker
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – UFP Parker, LLC. is now hiring at their Parker and Shippenville locations. UFP Parker, LLC. is a small-town company with global connections. UFP Industries, Inc. was founded in Michigan in 1955 as a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, industrial, and construction. They have been publicly traded (Nasdaq: UFPI) since 1993 and are headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
explore venango
Driver Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash on Libson Road
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a crash that occurred on November 18 in Scrubgrass Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, December 5, the accident happened on Libson Road, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, November 18.
explore venango
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Roy George
Roy George served our country in the United States Army National Guard. Roy was Staff Sgt. in the Army National Guard for 14 years and served in the 107th Field Artillery. He also served the community through his former membership with the Oil City VFW. They can be found online...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pete
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pete – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pete is an adult male Chihuahua & Miniature Pinscher mix. He is house-trained, spayed, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pete is quiet, curious, smart, gentle, and loyal. For...
explore venango
One Transported Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 23-year-old man was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Cherrytree Township on Monday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, December 5, on State Route 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2016 Ford...
explore venango
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
explore venango
Knox Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide While DUI Faces Hearing Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Knox man who is facing two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI stemming from a crash that occurred on August 22 on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. According to court documents, a...
explore venango
Nancy J. Weaver
Nancy J. Weaver, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ahrensville Road, Oil City, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida. Born March 15, 1930, in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late Wendell and Irene Rhodes Sadler. Nancy was...
Comments / 0