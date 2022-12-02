Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"

BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.

Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder."

"Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.

The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus.

No other information about the incident was released.

