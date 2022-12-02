ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.

Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder."

"Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.

The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus.

No other information about the incident was released.

Chuck Baker
4d ago

People felt unsafe? Really? What is wrong with people?

