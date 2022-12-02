Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Related
The real reason Stephen Curry, Warriors lost to Pacers, per Steve Kerr
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ 112-104 loss to the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center was shocking. Just because the defending champions’ first home defeat in 10 games stunned, though, hardly means it didn’t feel familiar. “I just thought they came in...
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word message for LeBron James after Wizards fall to Lakers
Kyle Kuzma had another eye-popping performance for the Washington Wizards on Sunday night as they hosted his former team in the Capitol One Arena. Kuzma’s 26-point effort wasn’t enough, though, as his Wizards ended up on the receiver end of a 130-119 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jazz End-of-Game Sequence in Trail Blazers Loss Cause for Alarm
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy showed he learned nothing from the Phoenix loss.
Kristaps Porzingis gets brutally honest on his part to play in failed Mavs duo with Luka Doncic
There were plenty of excitement when the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis to partner with Luka Doncic back in 2019. While Porzingis and Doncic proved to be a lethal pick-and-pop duo at the beginning of their partnership, Porzingis ended up being marginalized in the Mavs offense the more Doncic ascended into the superstar he is today. Thus, the Mavs decided to ship Porzingis to the Washington Wizards during the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
Jason Kidd gushes over Luka Doncic, Mavs’ unsung hero after blowout win vs. Suns
The Dallas Mavericks’ play to begin the year has been uneven despite Luka Doncic’s ridiculously torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign. Some fans are flummoxed as to why head coach Jason Kidd has limited Christian Wood’s minutes off the bench and why he has remained stubborn with his trust in struggling wings such as Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s hilarious birthday plans that could turn ‘freaky’
It might be difficult to believe, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to turn 28 years old in a few hours time. Antetokounmpo is no longer the scrawny, 19-year old kid who entered the league as a raw project; he is now a two-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year award winner, and, above all, an NBA champion and a Finals MVP.
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
An NBA fan dug up an old photo of Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian after Kanye West stated that he caught the Suns guard sleeping with his ex-wife.
‘A shell of myself’: Kyle Kuzma drops truth bomb on Lakers trade to Wizards
It’s now been over a year since Kyle Kuzma was part of the Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. And while he loved his time in Southern California, Kuz is truly grateful for the chance to be in DC and actually develop into the player he always envisioned himself to be.
Nets’ Ben Simmons reveals return date from calf injury
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons plans to return to the lineup Friday vs. Atlanta after missing the team’s last three games with a calf strain. The three-time All-Star exited with the injury during the second quarter of the Nets’ win over Orlando last week. Brooklyn later announced that Simmons would miss a minimum of three […] The post Nets’ Ben Simmons reveals return date from calf injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 key reactions to James Harden’s return, Sixers loss to Rockets
The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed James Harden back to the floor in a road matchup against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers lost by a score of 132-123 in double overtime. Harden tallied 21 points and seven assists in his return to the court while Joel Embiid posted 39 points and seven rebounds and Tobias Harris added 27 […] The post 3 key reactions to James Harden’s return, Sixers loss to Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart. It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there […] The post Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis gets real on the mental impact of suffering numerous injuries
In his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis is playing very well. He is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. After setting career-best performances with 41 points in one game and 19 rebounds in another game, Porzingis is playing some of the best ball of his career. […] The post Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis gets real on the mental impact of suffering numerous injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick. Los Angeles has vaulted into 12th place in the Western Conference thanks to winning eight of their...
Trae Young’s message to Hawks announcer Bob Rathburn after scary on-air medical emergency
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks suffered a tough defeat on Monday night – but dealt with an even scarier on-air incident involving longtime announcer Bob Rathburn. Rathburn was going through the pregame notes with color commentator and Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins when he was suddenly seen visibly shaking and left unable to continue after eventually losing consciousness.
Another bad Lakers mistake is in the spotlight as Austin Reaves thrives
Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers front office have not made the best decisions in the last few years. While it has not been all bad, there have been some really questionable decisions that would warrant most GMs getting fired. Instead, Pelinka got an extension. Whether it be giving...
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard just torched Stephen Curry a week after shocking LeBron James, and NBA Twitter can’t believe it
There’s something about Andrew Nembhard and Monday. Previously, he saved the Indiana Pacers against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers with his buzzer-beating triple. Now, exactly a week later, he destroyed Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors with a historic outing. We’re not sure if playing on...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to first game-winner since ACL tear
The Los Angeles Clippers welcomed Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard back from injury on Monday night, but it was Leonard who stole the show with a game-winner. With the Clippers and Charlotte Hornets tied at 117-117, Paul George and John Wall made sure to get Kawhi Leonard the ball in his spot at […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to first game-winner since ACL tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden calls out Doc Rivers’ ‘weird’ minute restriction in return in Sixers loss after 14-game absence
James Harden returned to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers after missing their last 14 games with a foot injury. The Sixers lost in double overtime to the Houston Rockets by a score of 132-123 while Harden begins to get his legs under him again. Doc Rivers said before the game that he would enact […] The post James Harden calls out Doc Rivers’ ‘weird’ minute restriction in return in Sixers loss after 14-game absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted
Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
124K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0