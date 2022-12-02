ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kristaps Porzingis gets brutally honest on his part to play in failed Mavs duo with Luka Doncic

There were plenty of excitement when the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis to partner with Luka Doncic back in 2019. While Porzingis and Doncic proved to be a lethal pick-and-pop duo at the beginning of their partnership, Porzingis ended up being marginalized in the Mavs offense the more Doncic ascended into the superstar he is today. Thus, the Mavs decided to ship Porzingis to the Washington Wizards during the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Ben Simmons reveals return date from calf injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons plans to return to the lineup Friday vs. Atlanta after missing the team’s last three games with a calf strain. The three-time All-Star exited with the injury during the second quarter of the Nets’ win over Orlando last week. Brooklyn later announced that Simmons would miss a minimum of three […] The post Nets’ Ben Simmons reveals return date from calf injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

3 key reactions to James Harden’s return, Sixers loss to Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed James Harden back to the floor in a road matchup against the Houston Rockets. The Sixers lost by a score of 132-123 in double overtime. Harden tallied 21 points and seven assists in his return to the court while Joel Embiid posted 39 points and seven rebounds and Tobias Harris added 27 […] The post 3 key reactions to James Harden’s return, Sixers loss to Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

The highly anticipated showdown between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker was quite disappointing, to say the least, with the Phoenix Suns star failing to live up to expectations once again when facing his Dallas Mavericks counterpart. It has been just a few days since Booker exploded for 51 points against the Chicago Bulls, so there […] The post Devin Booker gets massive trolling after poor showing vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis gets real on the mental impact of suffering numerous injuries

In his second season with the Washington Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis is playing very well. He is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. After setting career-best performances with 41 points in one game and 19 rebounds in another game, Porzingis is playing some of the best ball of his career. […] The post Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis gets real on the mental impact of suffering numerous injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s message to Hawks announcer Bob Rathburn after scary on-air medical emergency

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks suffered a tough defeat on Monday night – but dealt with an even scarier on-air incident involving longtime announcer Bob Rathburn. Rathburn was going through the pregame notes with color commentator and Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins when he was suddenly seen visibly shaking and left unable to continue after eventually losing consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard just torched Stephen Curry a week after shocking LeBron James, and NBA Twitter can’t believe it

There’s something about Andrew Nembhard and Monday. Previously, he saved the Indiana Pacers against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers with his buzzer-beating triple. Now, exactly a week later, he destroyed Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors with a historic outing. We’re not sure if playing on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to first game-winner since ACL tear

The Los Angeles Clippers welcomed Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard back from injury on Monday night, but it was Leonard who stole the show with a game-winner. With the Clippers and Charlotte Hornets tied at 117-117, Paul George and John Wall made sure to get Kawhi Leonard the ball in his spot at […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard reacts to first game-winner since ACL tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

James Harden calls out Doc Rivers’ ‘weird’ minute restriction in return in Sixers loss after 14-game absence

James Harden returned to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers after missing their last 14 games with a foot injury. The Sixers lost in double overtime to the Houston Rockets by a score of 132-123 while Harden begins to get his legs under him again. Doc Rivers said before the game that he would enact […] The post James Harden calls out Doc Rivers’ ‘weird’ minute restriction in return in Sixers loss after 14-game absence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Shows Up At The Spurs Game And NBA Fans Are Delighted

Tim Duncan might be the most low-key superstar in history. His list of achievements is incredibly long, Duncan has won almost everything there is to win in the NBA on a personal as well as a team level. The San Antonio Spurs were blessed with having Duncan around for nearly 2 decades, he won 5 championships during that time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
