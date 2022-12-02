There were plenty of excitement when the Dallas Mavericks acquired Kristaps Porzingis to partner with Luka Doncic back in 2019. While Porzingis and Doncic proved to be a lethal pick-and-pop duo at the beginning of their partnership, Porzingis ended up being marginalized in the Mavs offense the more Doncic ascended into the superstar he is today. Thus, the Mavs decided to ship Porzingis to the Washington Wizards during the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO