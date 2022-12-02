A gift for the King

At this time of year especially when we are thinking of Christmas, we think about gifts. We think about giving gifts and receiving gifts and hopefully somewhere in the thinking, we think of the real reason for the giving — giving to Jesus as we remember the birth of our Eternal King.

It is true that we can and do give to Jesus by giving to others as the Bible says in Matthew 25:40 “… Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these my brethren you did it to me.” But is that all we can do to give to the King?

In thinking of the meaning of the lyrics from the song, “The Little Drummer Boy,” the boy is realizing that others are bringing their best gifts to lay before the King, and he has no gift to bring. The only gift he could afford to bring was the gift that came from his heart. It was giving of his own gift or talent of playing music that originally came from the King when he played his best on his drum for Jesus. He ended up being the one who really gave the most beautiful gift of all. It was a gift from his heart.

Even in giving and receiving from each other, the best gifts are the ones that come from the heart, and also are given knowing what would be treasured in the heart of the one receiving the gift. If we take notice of the gifts that come from the heart, how much more does our God notice when we have it in our heart to give to him? He knows our heart and loves us so much that he is aware and knows all that is happening with us to the point where he actually knows how many hairs are on each of our heads!

So what is the best gift we could give to our King? It is our heart. It is to know our God and to know him is to love him and for that love to grow deeper and deeper. When we begin to realize how much we really do love our God, we realize that we truly want to do for him anything that would bless him. When we give of ourselves from a true heart of love that expects nothing in return, we discover again and again that we cannot out-give God, for blessings and more blessings return to us.

A Scripture that has stood out to me lately is from Micah 6:6, where the question is asked, “With what shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the High God?” The answer as translated in the One New Man Bible is in Micah 6:8, “He has shown you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, to love loving kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?!”

Wow!

That is who we are created to be as Christians. We are to be a people who set things right by bringing justice, who willingly go the extra mile repeatedly for all those around us, and who keep looking to God first in all that we do. This is what our God is looking for. This way of living will bless his heart and also makes room for complete peace and the blessing of a heavenly atmosphere wherever we are.

Lord, let us be a blessing to you by first giving you our heart and then giving from our hearts through the gifts and talents you’ve given to us. Help us to keep our hearts walking humbly before you and continuously looking to you first in all things. Let us stand up and do our part in doing justice, and in loving your people all around us the way that You love them. In Jesus’ Name I pray, Amen!