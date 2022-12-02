ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Two charged with fentanyl possession in East Hampton

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hampton police arrested two men for the possession of narcotics including copious amounts of Fentanyl on Saturday. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in East Hampton, police executed a search warrant at 6 Middle Haddam Road. Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help […]
EAST HAMPTON, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl

In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy