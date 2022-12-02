Read full article on original website
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Police: Student made threats using radios in Montgomery
They say a neighboring fire department heard a threat on their radio frequency from someone trying to disguise their voice.
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
Two charged with fentanyl possession in East Hampton
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hampton police arrested two men for the possession of narcotics including copious amounts of Fentanyl on Saturday. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in East Hampton, police executed a search warrant at 6 Middle Haddam Road. Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help […]
darientimes.com
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
Wake for Yonkers police sergeant to be held Tuesday; motorists advised of traffic alerts
Friends and family will bid farewell to the Yonkers sergeant who was killed last week in a car crash on Tuckahoe Road.
Police: Medford teen threatened LGBTQ students at Sequoya High School
The student sent messages threatening to kill or injured LGBTQ people and every girl at the school.
22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year. New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
newstalknewengland.com
Jorge Torres Of Hartford, Connecticut Sentenced To 27 Months For Possession With Intent Distribute Fentanyl
In Vermont Monday, United States District Judge William K. Sessions III sentenced Jorge Torres, 23, of Hartford, Connecticut to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Following his sentence, Torres will serve three years of supervised release. On December 21, 2021, Torres...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
Former Yonkers Parks Dept. employee sentenced on weapons charge
Owen Drain, 37, was originally charged with kidnapping in connection with a 2019 incident involving a 30-year-old woman, but that charge was dropped.
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
'Our Hearts Are Heavy': Middletown Officer Dies Of Brain Cancer, Police Department Announces
A Connecticut police department is mourning the loss of an officer who died of brain cancer. Officer Matt Silvestrini died peacefully while surrounded by family at his home on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 3, the Middletown Police Department in Middlesex County announced. "Officer Silvestrini dedicated his life to serving...
Police: Saugerties woman charged in domestic dispute, resisted arrest
Authorities say just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from 105 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
Richard Cottingham, also known as the "Times Square Torso Killer," has been found guilty in more than 10 murders across the tristate area. Cottingham was featured in the Netflix true crime docuseries "Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer" just last year.
