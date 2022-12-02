Nets vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets host the Toronto Raptors on Friday and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nets (12-11) are on a three-game winning streak and they are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Kevin Durant comes into this game averaging 30.4 points per game which is 6th in the NBA.

The Toronto Raptors (11-10) are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field.

This is the third time that these teams have played each other this season and Brooklyn is 2-0 in the regular season series thus far.

How to watch

Date: Friday, Dec.2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Channel: YES Network (Nets) and Sportsnet (Raptors)

Nets vs. Raptors notable injuries

Nets:

OUT: Ben Simmons (calf) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring).

Raptors:

OUT: Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

Guard: Kyrie Irving

Guard: Joe Harris

Forward: Royce O’Neale

Forward: Kevin Durant

Center: Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors