Nets vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Friday
The Brooklyn Nets host the Toronto Raptors on Friday and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Nets (12-11) are on a three-game winning streak and they are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Kevin Durant comes into this game averaging 30.4 points per game which is 6th in the NBA.
The Toronto Raptors (11-10) are 5-5 in their last 10 games, but are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.7 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field.
This is the third time that these teams have played each other this season and Brooklyn is 2-0 in the regular season series thus far.
How to watch
- Date: Friday, Dec.2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Channel: YES Network (Nets) and Sportsnet (Raptors)
Nets vs. Raptors notable injuries
Nets:
OUT: Ben Simmons (calf) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring).
Raptors:
OUT: Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (toe).
Probable starting lineups
Brooklyn Nets
- Guard: Kyrie Irving
- Guard: Joe Harris
- Forward: Royce O’Neale
- Forward: Kevin Durant
- Center: Nic Claxton
Toronto Raptors
- Guard: Fred VanVleet
- Guard: Scottie Barnes
- Forward: OG Anunoby
- Forward: Pascal Siakam
- Center: Thaddeus Young
