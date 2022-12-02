Read full article on original website
Weber State Surge Late, Not Enough to Knock Off Bobcats
The quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs allowed the Weber State Wildcats to make amends for the woes of their previous game against the fourth-seed Montana State Bobcats. Unfortunately, despite a late rally, WSU did not taste their revenge as MSU ran away with this game 33-25. Going into the game,...
With A Cats Win and A Griz Loss, Is MSU Now Montana’s Team?
It was a big weekend for college football across the country. There were big-time match-ups, conference championship games, and round 2 of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats hosted Weber State after a first-round bye, while the Griz took on the defending national champions in Fargo. This was the Cats' second...
Heartbreak in Bozeman: Wildcats' season ends in close loss to Montana State
OGDEN — Weber State salivated at the opportunity to take on No. 4 seeded Montana State and the lauded run game led by quarterback Tommy Mellott. The Wildcats' defense thought they had a game plan for limiting Mellott despite the slippery field that caused so many problems in the previous matchup. What they didn't seem prepared for was Sean Chambers.
Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals
BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow. This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.
Utah Wins Back-to-Back Pac-12 Titles and Earns Another Rose Bowl
Featured image courtesy Ben B. Braun, Deseret News. The Utah Utes took on the USC Trojans in an anticipated rematch for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. USC looked to redeem their lone loss on the year to Utes and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Utes looked to defend their Pac 12 title and return to the Rose Bowl and did so with a 47-24 win.
MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete
MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another round of snow as the weekend ends
Some weekend warming is on the way. But we also have concerns about blowing snow early in the weekend and more fresh snow by early next week.
Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
Montana’s first Whole Foods nears opening
BOZEMAN — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
The Most Popular ‘Bucket List’ Meals at Bozeman Restaurants
Bozeman has a lot of great restaurants, so what are some of the best meals in town?. If you're a foodie like me, you most likely know about all of the fantastic restaurants in the Bozeman area. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you can easily find a quality option.
Fallen MHP Trooper David DeLaittre honored at Three Forks memorial
The community of Three Forks and Montana Highway Patrol came together to remember fallen trooper David DeLaittre after he was killed 12 years ago while he was conducting a traffic stop.
Carter's Boots gets ready to say goodbye to downtown Bozeman location
Carter’s Boots in Bozeman is filled with energy, the smell of leather, and the sounds of cobblers. As people come and go, the loud sounds of Downtown Bozeman traffic fill the store.
Bozeman Couple “Finally” Joins Costco, Life Now Fulfilled by Rotisserie Chicken
The quickest way to bond with hundreds of other Bozemanites is apparently to ask "What are your must buy items from Costco?". The copious amount of responses equates to a fascinating social experiment. Jalapeño artichoke dip, anyone?. I'll have to preface this article by saying I do not regularly...
Route Map: Belgrade’s Famous Christmas Convoy 2022 [WATCH]
It might be one of the coolest things about Christmas in Montana: big trucks, semis, and construction rigs decked out in Christmas lights touring around Belgrade. This weekend the Belgrade Christmas Convoy returns in 2022. Such a simple concept, made magical by the incredible amount of work the crews put...
Bozeman police urge people to be on the lookout for porch pirates
Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman police want people to be on the lookout, because the holiday season is when they usually see an uptick in thefts. “Just because of the amount of packages being delivered and unsecure stuff on people's porch doesn't mean that it doesn't happen the rest of the year, but we certainly see an increase over the holidays,” Bozeman Police Captain Cory Klumb said.
Assisted living facilities seek donations from the community
Like many nursing homes and assisted living facilities, they love having Christmas Carolers and encourage people to donate gifts of any kind.
