Ogden, UT

thehivesports.com

Weber State Surge Late, Not Enough to Knock Off Bobcats

The quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs allowed the Weber State Wildcats to make amends for the woes of their previous game against the fourth-seed Montana State Bobcats. Unfortunately, despite a late rally, WSU did not taste their revenge as MSU ran away with this game 33-25. Going into the game,...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Heartbreak in Bozeman: Wildcats' season ends in close loss to Montana State

OGDEN — Weber State salivated at the opportunity to take on No. 4 seeded Montana State and the lauded run game led by quarterback Tommy Mellott. The Wildcats' defense thought they had a game plan for limiting Mellott despite the slippery field that caused so many problems in the previous matchup. What they didn't seem prepared for was Sean Chambers.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Bobcats stave off Weber State, advance to FCS quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow. This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.
BOZEMAN, MT
thehivesports.com

Utah Wins Back-to-Back Pac-12 Titles and Earns Another Rose Bowl

Featured image courtesy Ben B. Braun, Deseret News. The Utah Utes took on the USC Trojans in an anticipated rematch for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. USC looked to redeem their lone loss on the year to Utes and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Utes looked to defend their Pac 12 title and return to the Rose Bowl and did so with a 47-24 win.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBCMontana

MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete

MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
BOZEMAN, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
BOZEMAN, MT
Montana Free Press

Montana’s first Whole Foods nears opening

BOZEMAN — It’s beginning to look a lot like the long-awaited debut of Montana’s first Whole Foods Market could be happening in the not-too-distant future. Tradespeople of all sorts were filing in and out of the new building that is nearing completion in a corner of the Gallatin Valley Mall property this week, and a Bozeman city official said inspections are in the works that would allow Whole Foods to bring its products to consumers sometime in early 2023.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman police urge people to be on the lookout for porch pirates

Bozeman, Mont — Bozeman police want people to be on the lookout, because the holiday season is when they usually see an uptick in thefts. “Just because of the amount of packages being delivered and unsecure stuff on people's porch doesn't mean that it doesn't happen the rest of the year, but we certainly see an increase over the holidays,” Bozeman Police Captain Cory Klumb said.
BOZEMAN, MT

