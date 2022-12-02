ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian dies after Campbell Co. crash along Rt. 501

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was hit along Route 501 early Friday morning and died at the scene about a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. State Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. and found the driver of an International tractor-trailer was going south, crested a hill and was unable to avoid hitting the person who not wearing any reflective clothing while walking with traffic.
GLADYS, VA
WSET

22-year-old arrested in relation to dumpster fires: Officials

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested an individual in relation to a series of dumpster fires. The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested 22-year-old Javontae Dazshaun Graves of Lynchburg and charged him with four counts of arson in relation to a series of dumpster fires in the vicinity of Old Forest Road last Friday.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after being hit along road in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police responded at 5:51 p.m. on Friday to a crash along Village Hwy near Rails End Ln that left a 67-year-old man dead. The driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban was going west on Village Hwy when someone was crossing the road out of the designated area without wearing reflective gear.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

34-year-old dies in Campbell County crash: VSP

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. This incident happened at 1:37 a.m. on Friday, VSP responded to a crash on Route 501 a quarter-mile north of Volunteer Road. A 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 501...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
CONCORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Police find 75-year-old man originally reported missing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities say Daniel Witt has been found safe. Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lynchburg. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Marsh Street for a report of a missing person around 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities said that Daniel Witt,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFXR

Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Danville Police Launch Stop, Pop, and Lock

The Danville Police Department has launched a new initiative called Stop, Pop, and Lock. The initiative is to remind people to lock their cars and homes according to Sgt. Ferguson. “The main thing is to inform people to not leave your cars running unattended, not leave your doors unlocked when...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Two Arrested After High Speed Chase Ends With Crash in Halifax County

Roxboro Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling north bound on the 800- block of Madison Boulevard in Roxboro for no headlights. During the course of the traffic stop, a large cloud of marijuana smoke billowed out of the vehicle when officers approached the car to speak with the driver. Officers...
ROXBORO, NC
Smith Mountain Eagle

House fire occurs in Moneta

A house was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Moneta. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10) and Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) were alerted at 6:49 a.m. Nov. 23 to Bold Branch Road in Bedford County for a reported structure fire. Medic...
MONETA, VA
wakg.com

Inmate Found Dead at Rockingham County Detention Facility

An inmate at the Rockingham County Detention Facility died on Saturday morning. At around 8 a male inmate was found unresponsive in his cell by a Detention Officer doing rounds. The inmate had been delivered breakfast shortly prior to the check and appeared fine at that time. Rockingham County Detention...
WSET

Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
RUSTBURG, VA
wakg.com

US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity

All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

