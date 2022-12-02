Attorneys for Delphi Murder Suspect Suggest Political Motive for Client’s Sudden Arrest After Being Known to the Police Since 2017

In February 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off at Monon High Bridge near Delphi, Indiana. When their parents became concerned with their whereabouts, they called the police and a search party spread out to find the two girls. The next morning, their bodies were found upstream from the bridge. For the past five years, investigators have tried to determine who was behind the dual killing. Fifty year old Richard Allen was charged and arrested with these murders on Oct. 28. His official trial is set for Mar. 20, 2023 (Fowler). This does not mark the end for this investigation.

