Delphi, IN

Attorneys for Delphi Murder Suspect Suggest Political Motive for Client’s Sudden Arrest After Being Known to the Police Since 2017

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 60

hoosier_mama
3d ago

I love your conspiracies! He’s guilty ! Get over it! They found his DNA on the girls clothes. Try bring friends with one of the victims sisters and you’ll know more

Reply(11)
10
Tamilia F Piper
3d ago

I'm not from there. don't know how the little girl passed, but been reading a lot on this. something doesn't make sense nor adds up. seems the police are doing a lot of cover up. Maybe I'm wrong but from an outsider looking in...

Reply(3)
4
Peter
3d ago

I don't understand why it took so long to arrest this guy.I do believe they have the wrong person I believe the killer of these poor girls was a serial child killer from internet contacts!

Reply(3)
3
 

WLFI.com

Murder suspect claims to have been across town during killing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette murder suspect now says he was across town when the murder took place. An attorney for Bruce Alexander Jr., said he was on North 18th Street during the killing of Jeremy Dumas, which he was indicted for along with Willie James and Charlie Moore.
LAFAYETTE, IN
lakecentralnews.com

Five Years, One Suspect

In February 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were dropped off at Monon High Bridge near Delphi, Indiana. When their parents became concerned with their whereabouts, they called the police and a search party spread out to find the two girls. The next morning, their bodies were found upstream from the bridge. For the past five years, investigators have tried to determine who was behind the dual killing. Fifty year old Richard Allen was charged and arrested with these murders on Oct. 28. His official trial is set for Mar. 20, 2023 (Fowler). This does not mark the end for this investigation.
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls. Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with murder in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, whose bodies were found after they went on a hike just outside the same small town nearly six years ago.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Man involved in Amanda Blackburn killing gets reduced sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the men involved in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn will now spend less time in prison after a judge amended his sentence. Jalen Watson pleaded guilty in 2017 to three charges related to Blackburn's death, but sentencing was delayed for several years while he helped with the prosecution of two other men also involved in the crime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday. Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m. Police said when they arrived...
KOKOMO, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Estate of Purdue student killed in auto accident sues driver for wrongful death

The driver of the car that struck and killed Purdue student Zixuan Mo has been sued for wrongful death along with his father, who owns the car. Brookston man Trent Robinson, 34, struck Mo, 25, in the intersection of Yeager and Kalberer roads after running a stop sign at excessive speed, a witness told police in August. The collision reportedly threw Mo into the air, and she landed on the side of the road.
BROOKSTON, IN
YAHOO!

45-year-old Lafayette man suspected of child molesting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette student told a school official around noon Tuesday that she was being molested, and the suspect was arrested within hours, according to police. Police arrested Gelacio Gonzales Chavez, 45, of the 1900 block of Vinton Street in Lafayette, on suspicion of Level 1 child molesting.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Questions remain after release of Delphi murder docs

DELPHI, Ind. — For the first time, investigators have released evidence to implicate Richard Allen in the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams during a kidnapping near the Monon High Bridge east of Delphi on February 13, 2017. In charging information and a Probable Cause Affidavit ordered released by Special Judge Fran Gull, Carroll […]
DELPHI, IN
