Lite 96.9 WFPG

Absegami High School Choir Spreads Holiday Cheer with Performance

It's the most wonderful time of the year and a few local South Jersey high schools are spreading the holiday cheer with live performances. The choir from Absegami High School joined Eddie Davis on Lite 96.9 WFPG Morning Show to perform a few holiday hits, including "Silent Night." Throughout the...
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

