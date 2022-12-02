ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greater Milwaukee Today

Delores B. Kenney

Dec. 10, 1932 - Nov. 29, 2022. Delores B. Kenney left us peacefully on November 29, 2022, at age 89, just two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. Delores was born on December 10, 1932, in Rib Lake, to William and Rose (Roiger) Tilch and attended Rib Lake High School. Following graduation, she moved to Milwaukee, where she later met Eugene Kenney and married him on April 28, 1956. They adored each other to Gene’s last breath.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Linda L. Selchert

Feb. 19, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2022. Linda L. Selchert of Waukesha died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Spokane, Wash., on February 19, 1943, the daughter of James and Ina (Goodman) Bradbury. Linda was an extremely hard-worker her entire life, working for...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Midnight Magic in Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bellebrations virtual auction to raise money in memory of Bella Pape

CEDARBURG - A thing to remember during the holiday season is that in the end, it’s more important to give than receive. Those looking to give back can participate in Bellabrations’ holiday virtual auction from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds to help make children’s long stays at Children’s Wisconsin more enjoyable.
CEDARBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine

Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman)

June 22, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2022. Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman) was born in Racine on June 22, 1940, to Eric and Audrey (Simpson) Herman. She passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Waukesha. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Jack...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bernice Haase

Oct. 4, 1922 - Nov. 30, 2022. Bernice E Haase, 100, passed away on Nov 30, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee. Bernice was born on October 4, 1922 in the Town of Lowell to Walter and Marie (Walsh) Haase, the second of 10 children. Bernice’s work...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David J. McLeod, 81

David J. McLeod was taken to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lawlis Hospice in Mequon. He was 81 years old. David loved the Lord and sharing the gospel with those around him. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett McLeod; mother, Dorothy Nadeau; and his brother Robert McLeod.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

'I am proud to have overseen a tremendous transformation of our city'

WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring, on Monday. “As the spring 2023 election cycle begins, my family and I had many conversations, thoughts, and prayers about the next step for my career, and ultimately, we concluded that as I grow in my career, I could no longer give the City of West Bend the time and attention it deserves as your Mayor,” said Jenkins, in a Facebook post.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt

May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022. William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt. Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Knodl receives ‘Friend of Grocers’ Award

GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was presented with the “Friend of Grocers” award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award was presented to Rep. Knodl at Sendik’s Food Market in Germantown. The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Lakeland Mirror

Spotlight on Lakeland Alumni Owned Businesses in Sheboygan

When in the Sheboygan area stop in at The Bugle comics and collectibles store and look for owner Adrian Hackl. Hackl’s cheerful and driven personality will want you to be in his presence for hours. Hackl, a 2017 graduate from Lakeland, majoring in writing was able to combine his writing skills and passion for comic books by opening The Bugle comic bookstore in October of 2021.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ellen F. Frank

Feb. 17, 1929 - Dec. 2, 2022. Ellen F. Frank, 93, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ellen was born on February 17, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Henry and Mae (nee Rademacher) Brown. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Frank on April 20, 1953. Ken passed away on March 19, 1999. She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Ellen was in the ladies’ guild. She was a great mother to Ken and Charles.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alice C. Frenz, 99

Alice C. Frenz (nee Ernst) of Germantown lived fully to the venerable age of 99 years. She died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 28 in Milwaukee County. She was born March 17, 1923, to Lorenz and Lydia Ernst at their Freistadt farmhouse, delivered by the family doctor who arrived by horse and sleigh in a snowstorm.
GERMANTOWN, WI

