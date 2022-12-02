Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Delores B. Kenney
Dec. 10, 1932 - Nov. 29, 2022. Delores B. Kenney left us peacefully on November 29, 2022, at age 89, just two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. Delores was born on December 10, 1932, in Rib Lake, to William and Rose (Roiger) Tilch and attended Rib Lake High School. Following graduation, she moved to Milwaukee, where she later met Eugene Kenney and married him on April 28, 1956. They adored each other to Gene’s last breath.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda L. Selchert
Feb. 19, 1943 - Dec. 3, 2022. Linda L. Selchert of Waukesha died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Spokane, Wash., on February 19, 1943, the daughter of James and Ina (Goodman) Bradbury. Linda was an extremely hard-worker her entire life, working for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Locally owned pharmacy opens in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON - Port Family Pharmacy, the newest provider of pharmacy and wellness services, announced the official opening of its new location in Port Washington. Plans and renovations to open the new pharmacy at 1021 N. Wisconsin St. in Port Washington began in March, after it became clear that the city and surrounding area had a definite need that was not being met, according to a pharmacy press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Midnight Magic in Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bellebrations virtual auction to raise money in memory of Bella Pape
CEDARBURG - A thing to remember during the holiday season is that in the end, it’s more important to give than receive. Those looking to give back can participate in Bellabrations’ holiday virtual auction from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds to help make children’s long stays at Children’s Wisconsin more enjoyable.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Toast makes it official with ribbon cutting
CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the opening of Toast Cedarburg, located at 5 Corners in the town of Cedarburg. After months of building renovations, the restaurant opened Nov. 25 and features a menu of traditional and specialty brunch items. Pictured...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman)
June 22, 1940 - Dec. 4, 2022. Judith E. Beranek (nee Herman) was born in Racine on June 22, 1940, to Eric and Audrey (Simpson) Herman. She passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Waukesha. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Jack...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bernice Haase
Oct. 4, 1922 - Nov. 30, 2022. Bernice E Haase, 100, passed away on Nov 30, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee. Bernice was born on October 4, 1922 in the Town of Lowell to Walter and Marie (Walsh) Haase, the second of 10 children. Bernice’s work...
Greater Milwaukee Today
David J. McLeod, 81
David J. McLeod was taken to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lawlis Hospice in Mequon. He was 81 years old. David loved the Lord and sharing the gospel with those around him. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett McLeod; mother, Dorothy Nadeau; and his brother Robert McLeod.
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
Greater Milwaukee Today
'I am proud to have overseen a tremendous transformation of our city'
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins announced that he will not seek re-election in the spring, on Monday. “As the spring 2023 election cycle begins, my family and I had many conversations, thoughts, and prayers about the next step for my career, and ultimately, we concluded that as I grow in my career, I could no longer give the City of West Bend the time and attention it deserves as your Mayor,” said Jenkins, in a Facebook post.
Greater Milwaukee Today
William ‘Bill’ R. Schmidt
May 28, 1949 - Nov. 29, 2022. William “Bill” R. Schmidt, 73, died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1949, to Robert William and Ramona Cecilia (nee Harmon) Schmidt. Bill was a very proud 50-year member of the Operating Engineers Local...
Milwaukee Tool acquires land for $1M for future expansion of Brookfield campus
Milwaukee Tool paid $1.06 million for 4.6 acres on Lisbon Road for a future expansion of its Brookfield campus, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Knodl receives ‘Friend of Grocers’ Award
GERMANTOWN — State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, was presented with the “Friend of Grocers” award from the Wisconsin Grocers Association. The award was presented to Rep. Knodl at Sendik’s Food Market in Germantown. The “Friend of Grocers” award is given to legislators who score highly on...
Lakeland Mirror
Spotlight on Lakeland Alumni Owned Businesses in Sheboygan
When in the Sheboygan area stop in at The Bugle comics and collectibles store and look for owner Adrian Hackl. Hackl’s cheerful and driven personality will want you to be in his presence for hours. Hackl, a 2017 graduate from Lakeland, majoring in writing was able to combine his writing skills and passion for comic books by opening The Bugle comic bookstore in October of 2021.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ellen F. Frank
Feb. 17, 1929 - Dec. 2, 2022. Ellen F. Frank, 93, passed away on December 2, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls. Ellen was born on February 17, 1929 in Arkansas City, Kansas, to the late Henry and Mae (nee Rademacher) Brown. She was united in marriage to Kenneth C. Frank on April 20, 1953. Ken passed away on March 19, 1999. She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Ellen was in the ladies’ guild. She was a great mother to Ken and Charles.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice C. Frenz, 99
Alice C. Frenz (nee Ernst) of Germantown lived fully to the venerable age of 99 years. She died peacefully in her sleep Nov. 28 in Milwaukee County. She was born March 17, 1923, to Lorenz and Lydia Ernst at their Freistadt farmhouse, delivered by the family doctor who arrived by horse and sleigh in a snowstorm.
CBS 58
‘You’re always learning:’ Demand for steamfitters in Milwaukee grows as interest in trade apprenticeships increases
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — Five years of training. A six-figure salary. Zero debt. It all starts inside of a 25,000 square foot facility in Milwaukee, where hundreds of students study and train to become the backbone for the city’s infrastructure. We’re talking about steamfitting, and if you’ve never...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Comments / 0