2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 68 Cheat Road eastbound on-ramp Friday morning.WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident
According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, the incident was first reported at around 7:30 a.m., and it was indicated that a Jeep and tractor-trailer were involved.
When first responders arrived, they confirmed the accident had taken place, and that a fuel spill had occurred, according to the Monongalia County 911 center.
Officials from the comm center said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.
While crews clean up the spill, traffic around Cheat Road and I-68 could be impacted. Check WV511 for the latest.
