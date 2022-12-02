ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uv5LQ_0jV583ay00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 68 Cheat Road eastbound on-ramp Friday morning.

WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, the incident was first reported at around 7:30 a.m., and it was indicated that a Jeep and tractor-trailer were involved.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed the accident had taken place, and that a fuel spill had occurred, according to the Monongalia County 911 center.

Officials from the comm center said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Daily News

While crews clean up the spill, traffic around Cheat Road and I-68 could be impacted. Check WV511 for the latest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Crews respond to large fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Christmas Parade, downtown Morgantown traffic restrictions set for Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Downtown parking and traffic restrictions for Morgantown Christmas Parade begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 5. Parade units will start lining up at 4:30 p.m. and the parade steps off at 6 p.m. from the intersection of N. High St. and Willey St., continue south on High Street to Foundry Street where the parade will disperse.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire under investigation in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire officials confirm to 7News that they responded to a fire at the Fort Steuben Apartments on North 4th St. in Steubenville on Sunday. Crews were still on scene as of 6:45 p.m. 7News will bring you more details as the investigation into the fire continues.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Sean Sikora

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sean Sikora with the Monongalia County Commission joined First at 4 on Monday. He talked about getting broadband installed in Monongalia County and plans of an inclusive park in Morgantown. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 -...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy