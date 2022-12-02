2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 68 Cheat Road eastbound on-ramp Friday morning.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, the incident was first reported at around 7:30 a.m., and it was indicated that a Jeep and tractor-trailer were involved.

When first responders arrived, they confirmed the accident had taken place, and that a fuel spill had occurred, according to the Monongalia County 911 center.

Officials from the comm center said that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

While crews clean up the spill, traffic around Cheat Road and I-68 could be impacted. Check WV511 for the latest.

