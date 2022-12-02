ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Harry Brook confident England can take the wickets needed to beat Pakistan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUcAX_0jV57tMS00

Harry Brook remains confident England have the skills to take 20 wickets, despite Pakistan reaching 181 without loss at the end of day two on a very docile Rawalpindi pitch.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique both moved towards centuries in looking comfortable on 90 and 89, respectively, as the tourists toiled in the field in the afternoon and evening sessions after being bowled out before lunch for 657.

Captain Ben Stokes constantly tinkered with the field, keeping several players close to the bat, but they did not create many chances on the flat deck.

Ollie Pope had two half-chances while standing in as wicketkeeper for Ben Foakes, missing a tough chance which appeared to catch the edge of Imam’s bat, and shortly afterwards failing to take the ball cleanly to miss a stumping chance off Will Jacks.

“It’s a pretty nice wicket to bat on, as you can tell by our score,” Brook said.

“It’s gonna be tough to get 20 wickets but we’re going to give it a crack and hopefully it can go in our favour.”

He added: “We went through a few (bowling) plans there, (we will) probably stick to bowling straight.

“It’s going to start getting lower I think and it’s going to start going underground.

“If we start there, hopefully, we can get a few lbs which keep low and, obviously, we tried the bouncers; it’s just about striking at the right time and going bang, bang really.”

Liam Livingstone was forced to leave the field due to a left knee problem sustained while fielding on the boundary and did not bowl on day two; however, he is expected to recover quickly, the PA news agency understands.

The all-rounder was one of the members of England’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, and white-ball captain Jos Buttler believes he was rushed back potentially too soon for the tournament in Australia.

“I think he was rushed back probably a bit ahead of schedule,” Buttler said in the Sky Sports studio.

“It was touch and go to get him to a point where he was fit enough to play.

“He didn’t do much running before the tournament actually started.

“It’s a bit of a worry for him, something he’s been managing and, making his Test debut, he’ll be desperate to get back out there.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ollie Robinson revels in his ‘proudest moment as an England cricketer’

Ollie Robinson has described England’s famous 74-run victory in the final session of the first Test against Pakistan as his proudest moment for the national team. England clinched an unlikely victory in Rawalpindi, taking five wickets in the closing session on a flat pitch after Pakistan had resumed after tea requiring just 86 more runs to win.
newschain

James Anderson reveals Joe Root was ‘puking up throughout’ first Test

James Anderson revealed team-mate Joe Root was “puking up throughout the game” as England secured a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five of the first Test in Rawalpindi. Approximately 13 to 14 members of the travelling group were affected by a viral infection, with...
newschain

Eddie Jones leaves England role as Steve Borthwick waits in the wings

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach to clear the path for his former number two Steve Borthwick to take over. Jones was told his reign was over at a meeting with Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney on Tuesday morning, paying the price for the national side’s worst year since 2008.
newschain

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood sets sights on return to England fold by summer

Saqib Mahmood is targeting a return to the England side before the start of next summer. The Lancashire paceman has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture of the back in May. The injury curtailed the 25-year-old just after he had broken into the England Test side, having won his...
newschain

A closer look at Eddie Jones’ England record

Eddie Jones’ seven-year tenure as England head coach came to an end on Tuesday. Jones leaves the post that he inherited from Stuart Lancaster in 2015 with three Six Nations titles and a World Cup final to his name. However, England have won only five of 12 Tests in...
newschain

England all-rounder Alice Capsey returns home after breaking collarbone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collarbone in the opening match of the trip. Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but later suffered an injury during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
newschain

What went wrong with Eddie Jones’ England reign?

Eddie Jones has been sacked after seven turbulent years as England head coach that have produced highs and lows in equal measure. Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions surrounding his reign. – Why was Jones appointed?. The stars aligned for the veteran ‘super-coach’ at the 2015 World...
newschain

Jordan Pickford eager to celebrate more ‘massive’ clean sheets for England

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is intent on celebrating more clean sheets as he prepares for his 50th cap in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash against France. The Everton stopper will reach a half-century of England appearances when he stands between the posts to face Kylian Mbappe, the leading goalscorer in Qatar, and his team-mates.
newschain

Alice Capsey’s West Indies tour ended by broken collar bone

All-rounder Alice Capsey is returning home from England’s tour of the West Indies after breaking her collar bone in the opening match of the trip. Capsey made 17 opening the batting in Sunday’s first ODI in Antigua, but suffered an injury in the field during the home side’s reply at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
newschain

Steve Borthwick: The quiet Cumbrian set to succeed Eddie Jones as England boss

It has always been a question of when, not if, Steve Borthwick would take charge of England. Eddie Jones’ former number two, the man seen as the glue behind the scenes of one of the most successful periods in English rugby history, looks set to succeed his coaching mentor, who has been sacked nine months out from the World Cup.
newschain

Kylian Mbappe misses France training to focus on recovery ahead of England clash

Kylian Mbappe sat out training for France on Tuesday ahead of this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final against England. The 23-year-old was instead working in the recovery room as Les Bleus build up to Saturday’s clash. Mbappe is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals...
newschain

Eddie Jones waits to learn fate amid reports England head coach set to be sacked

Eddie Jones looks set to discover in the next 48 hours whether he will continue as England head coach, amid reports he will be sacked after presiding over the national team’s worst year since 2008. Jones is fighting for his future after overseeing a disappointing 2023 consisting of six...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France. Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.
newschain

Cheltenham and Doncaster aiming to beat the freeze

Frost covers will be deployed at Doncaster and Cheltenham in a bid to see the weekend’s main racing action survive an icy blast. Cold weather is forecast to move in over the coming days, with warnings for ice and snow issued for some areas of the UK for Wednesday and Thursday, while widespread frosts and sub-zero temperatures are expected during the rest of the week.
newschain

England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal. Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
170K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy