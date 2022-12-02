ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a community conversation this Thursday, December 8, focused on the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on women. Program Manager Brooke Gill joined us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the importance of gathering women to these sessions, because it is estimated that more than 10 million women in the United States live with or care for people living with Alzheimer’s.

