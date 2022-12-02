Read full article on original website
BBC
Wolverhampton fire: Explosions heard as roads and rail lines shut
Explosions were heard and smoke could be seen from 15 miles away as fire broke out in Wolverhampton. One resident reported the whole sky turning red and another said they had seen a fireball going into the air. Homes were evacuated and road and rail services disrupted with some passengers...
Rail dispute continues as RMT union rejects latest offer from employers
The biggest rail workers union has rejected an offer from train operators aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions,The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) offered an 8% pay rise and guarantee of no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.But within hours of the offer, it was rejected by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).The RMT said: “The RDG is offering 4% in 2022 and 2023 which is conditional on RMT members accepting vast changes to working practices, huge job losses, Driver Only Operated (DOO) trains on all companies and the closure of all ticket offices.”If this plan...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Sandicliffe showroom damaged as car smashes into building
Severe damage was caused to a car dealership when a driver crashed into its showroom. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to a report of two-car crash just after 10:00 GMT on Monday. They found one of the cars had then smashed into the Sandicliffe showroom in Derby Road, Loughborough.
BBC
Greek Roma boy shot by police prompts outrage in Greece
A teenager is fighting for his life in a Greek hospital after a policeman shot him in the head as he fled a petrol station, allegedly without paying. The officer fired two shots at the 16-year-old Roma boy in the second biggest city Thessaloniki. Protesters took to the streets on...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Protesters guilty of John Constable masterpiece damage
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a John Constable masterpiece. Eben Lazarus, 22, and Hannah Hunt, 23, both from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, taped a "dystopian version" of The Hay Wain on to the original artwork on 4 July. They then glued their hands...
BBC
King Charles III meets Luton residents and community leaders
King Charles III has met residents and community leaders in a visit to Luton. He met The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion and Luton Town football academy members during his first Bedfordshire engagements since becoming monarch. The King also officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple, met volunteers at the...
BBC
Awaab Ishak death: Landlord sets up mould task force
The housing association that rented out a flat where a toddler died from exposure to spores says it has set up a specialist damp and mould task force. A coroner concluded Awaab Ishak died of a respiratory condition caused by mould and Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) did nothing to solve the issue.
BBC
Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told
Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Bystanders left 'deeply shocked and shaken'
Witnesses of the Shoreham Airshow crash say they were left "deeply shocked and shaken", an inquest has heard. Eleven people were killed after a vintage jet crashed on to the A27 in August 2015. On the third day of the hearing, bystanders described a "lasting effect" after watching the display...
BBC
Coastal erosion expected to reveal more skeletons
Coastal erosion will produce more historical discoveries like the remains of shipwrecked sailors, say experts. It follows the discovery of a skeleton, thought to be from a 17th or 18th Century mariner, in Cornwall. A number of other sites around England have revealed human remains, buried near where they were...
