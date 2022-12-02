The biggest rail workers union has rejected an offer from train operators aimed at resolving a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions,The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) offered an 8% pay rise and guarantee of no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.But within hours of the offer, it was rejected by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).The RMT said: “The RDG is offering 4% in 2022 and 2023 which is conditional on RMT members accepting vast changes to working practices, huge job losses, Driver Only Operated (DOO) trains on all companies and the closure of all ticket offices.”If this plan...

1 DAY AGO