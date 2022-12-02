Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Areas of fog; More rain & snow
Patchy fog in most areas should thin out by late morning. Even so, with inversions developing, valley haze will linger. Rain and snow showers are possible along a cold front stalled out in Southern Utah today. Snow will be even more likely along the front tomorrow. A stronger storm will bring a better chance of more widespread snow this weekend.
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
Unsettled weekend with wet weather looming in Utah
Happy weekend, Utah! We had a very cold start to our Saturday with many single digits, teen and 20-degree temperature readings throughout the state.
KSLTV
Winter storm leads to messy morning commute; schools moving online, delaying starts
SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight winter storm has led to several crashes on snow-covered and slick roads across northern Utah. KSL meteorologist Brett Benson says the strong but fast-moving storm will largely exit the Wasatch Front later Friday morning, but the intense snowfall and winds will leave their mark.
kjzz.com
Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
KSLTV
‘It’s kind of an eerie feeling;’ Utah man living in Hawaii witnesses Mauna Loa eruption
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has a front-row seat to the Mauna Loa Volcano eruption happening on the Big Island of Hawaii. David Bryner is originally from St. George and now lives in Kona, working as a tennis instructor. “I was on my way to work and...
UDOT issues travel advisory with heavy snowfall expected
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation has issued a Travel Advisory as a winter storm with high winds is moving into the state. Snowfall totals are likely […]
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Fun holiday events happening this week in Utah
Monday, December 5th at 5:00 and 6:00 (two sessions) at Highland City Hall on Civic Center Drive. For families. Join Mayor Ostler as he shares a beloved "Grinchy" Christmas story. A craft, a treat, and a special guest visit from Santa. Christmas in the Rotunda. The Library's annual Christmas series...
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Slippery road sends car down embankment into house
Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
kcpw.org
Parched alfalfa, prison mosquito problems and controversial coyote kills
Alfalfa in the spotlight: Why one crop uses more than half of Utah’s water — and how that relates to the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes, as predicted, are wreaking havoc at the new state prison, but addressing the problem could cause harm to an already stressed ecosystem. And state-approved coyote killing contests in Utah stir controversy.
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
ksl.com
10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
Utah Wildlife Board approves new statewide elk management plan
UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board approved a new 10-year statewide elk management plan at its meeting on December 1. The current statewide elk management plan was created in 2015, […]
15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names
Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too. I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it. Whenever I go to Island Grinds in...
kslnewsradio.com
Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
