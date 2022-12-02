ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Areas of fog; More rain & snow

Patchy fog in most areas should thin out by late morning. Even so, with inversions developing, valley haze will linger. Rain and snow showers are possible along a cold front stalled out in Southern Utah today. Snow will be even more likely along the front tomorrow. A stronger storm will bring a better chance of more widespread snow this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow coming to Utah's northern mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Northern mountains are expected to pick up 5-10" of snow with the storm moving in Sunday night through Monday. The storm's impact on the Wasatch Front valleys will be minimal, with a trace to 2" of snow expected. The cold front will be moving...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Troopers respond to over 100 crashes in Utah on snowy morning

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they responded to over 100 crashes on the morning following a snowstorm. The storm moved in early Friday morning and impacted roads for drivers around the Wasatch Front, even in areas where snow had stopped falling. Officials said they...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fun holiday events happening this week in Utah

Monday, December 5th at 5:00 and 6:00 (two sessions) at Highland City Hall on Civic Center Drive. For families. Join Mayor Ostler as he shares a beloved "Grinchy" Christmas story. A craft, a treat, and a special guest visit from Santa. Christmas in the Rotunda. The Library's annual Christmas series...
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Slippery road sends car down embankment into house

Summit County Sheriff's deputies and Park City Fire District emergency services responded to a single-vehicle accident in Summit Park Saturday night. According to the fire district, a car slid off Park View Drive, went down an embankment and ended up on its side against a house. No one was injured,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kcpw.org

Parched alfalfa, prison mosquito problems and controversial coyote kills

Alfalfa in the spotlight: Why one crop uses more than half of Utah’s water — and how that relates to the plight of the Great Salt Lake. Mosquitoes, as predicted, are wreaking havoc at the new state prison, but addressing the problem could cause harm to an already stressed ecosystem. And state-approved coyote killing contests in Utah stir controversy.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Checking in on the status of full-day kindergarten in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after lawmakers proposed a bill for full-day kindergarten classes, the debate continues over whether the change would benefit kids, parents and teachers. Policy analyst with Voices for Utah Children Anna Thomas joined KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss whether the option could be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy