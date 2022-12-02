For Basketball Wives fans wanting to catch up on the series from the beginning, the good news is that they can. The bad news is that episodes are limited. On Dec. 1, 2022, Netflix added the first two seasons of the VH1 franchise. The series premiered in 2010 and was set in Miami, following the wives, ex-wives, and female associates of the NBA. The inaugural season featured cast members Royce Reed, Suzie Ketcham, Gloria Govan, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, and Shaunie O'Neal. Season 2 premiered later in the same year with the same lineup, with The Real World alum Tami Roman added. Since then, the show has undergone multiple cast changes, revamps, and even locations. In 2011, an L.A. spinoff premiered. Both franchises have merged.

1 DAY AGO