'Riches' Cast Members on Why Prime Video Series Is 'Really Special' (Exclusive)
Riches is the latest original series from Prime Video receiving a lot of praise. The story focuses on a Black British family battling for control over a cosmetics empire after the death of the patriarch Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie). PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to cast members Adeyinka Akinrinade, Nneka Okoye, and Ola Orebiyi about the show, and they explained why it's something that hasn't been seen before on television.
Netflix Turns Christmas Classic Into Top 10 Movie
The holiday season is here, and Netflix subscribers are doubling down on holiday-themed viewing. Within just days of its debut, Netflix's star-studded adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, has jumped into the Top 10 and is currently dominating the streaming charts in all corners of the world.
HBO Max Cancels Another Major Show
Another major HBO Max show has been shown the exit. FBoy Island, a reality dating series hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, was canceled on Monday, Variety reports. The move is not a surprise, as HBO Max has cut back significantly on reality programming since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was completed in April.
Brad Pitt's Star-Studded New Movie Hits Netflix After Theatrical Run
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train has already pulled into the next stop in a film's life. The movie, which reached movie theaters in August, is now available on Netflix. Since arriving on the streamer Friday, Bullet Train holds the number two position on the Top 10 movies in the U.S. for Netflix subscribers, behind the Norwegian monster movie Troll.
'Gilmore Girls' Netflix Exit Date Revealed
There's an expiration date on ' time on Netflix. Although, it won't be leaving the streaming service for quite some time. According to both What's On Netflix and The Wrap, Gilmore Girls will leave the streaming service in 2026. The two publications took part in a joint investigation into several...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Gabourey Sidibe Reveals She's Secretly Been Married for a Year
American Horror Story star Gabourey Sidibe revealed that she has been secretly married for a year. She shared the exciting news during Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The Oscar nominee and her husband Brandon Frankel announced their engagement in November 2020. While sharing her engagement story, Sibide...
Netflix Star Matt Wright Charged After Helicopter Crash That Killed Friend
Australian animal catcher Matt Wright, who stars in Netflix's Wild Croc Territory, was charged in connection with a February helicopter crash that killed his friend, Chris "Willow" Wilson. Police in Darwin said Wright, 43, was involved in an alleged conspiracy to cover up evidence linked to the crash. Wright has denied any wrongdoing.
‘The Holiday’ Director Nancy Meyers Shuts Down Rumors of a Sequel: “Sorry but It’s Not True”
It looks like a sequel for The Holiday isn’t coming down the chimney with Santa this winter. Just one day it was reported that a second movie was in the works, director Nancy Meyers and actress Kate Winslet shut down the rumors. Meyers, who directed the 2006 romantic comedy, posted a screenshot of an article containing the (apparently false) news along with the caption, “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Many took to the comments section to express their disappointment, including Katie Couric, who simply posted a heartbroken emoji, as well as the official Instagram account for The Academy,...
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Star Flula Borg Talks Reprising Role as Pieter Krämer (Exclusive)
Flula Borg gained fame when he starred as Pieter Krämer in the 2015 film Pitch Perfect 2. And now, the 40-year-old German actor, musician and comedian reprised his role in the spinoff series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin which is now streaming on Peacock. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Borg talked about returning as Pieter in the Pitch Perfect universe.
19 Wild Stories From Parents About What Happened When The Grandparents Got To Babysit
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
'Fit for Christmas': Rebecca Budig on Her New CBS Movie With Amanda Kloots (Exclusive)
It's Christmas time, and CBS is lining up a feast of festive flicks for viewers to watch, including Fit for Christmas. Fit for Christmas stars Amanda Kloots (The Talk, Dancing With the Stars) as a fitness instructor trying to save a community all while juggling her romantic relationship with the businessman who wants it closed, played by Paul Greene (When Calls the Heart). Kloots' good friend Lisa in the film is played by Rebecca Budig, best known for her longtime roles on All My Children and General Hospital. PopCulture.com spoke with the actress about Fit for Christmas, and she gave fans a tease of what to expect.
'Basketball Wives' Is Now on Netflix, But Lots of Episodes are Missing
For Basketball Wives fans wanting to catch up on the series from the beginning, the good news is that they can. The bad news is that episodes are limited. On Dec. 1, 2022, Netflix added the first two seasons of the VH1 franchise. The series premiered in 2010 and was set in Miami, following the wives, ex-wives, and female associates of the NBA. The inaugural season featured cast members Royce Reed, Suzie Ketcham, Gloria Govan, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, and Shaunie O'Neal. Season 2 premiered later in the same year with the same lineup, with The Real World alum Tami Roman added. Since then, the show has undergone multiple cast changes, revamps, and even locations. In 2011, an L.A. spinoff premiered. Both franchises have merged.
Disney+'s 'Pinocchio' Drew Some Pretty Bad Reactions When It Premiered
The new, live-action Pinocchio has officially dropped on Disney+. However, it appears as though there's a rather mixed response to the movie based on what folks are saying on Twitter. Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Pinocchio is based on the 1940 classic of...
Dominic Monaghan's New Show Canceled
Moonhaven, the new science fiction series starring former Lost actor Dominic Monaghan, has been canceled. AMC+ initially renewed the show for a second season in July, but AMC Networks reversed that decision as it seeks to cut costs across the company. Moonhaven will end with just six episodes, released on the AMC+ streaming service between July 7 and Aug. 4.
HBO Cancels Acclaimed Comedy Series After 2 Seasons
HBO canceled Los Espookys late last week, following two critically acclaimed seasons. The show focused on a group of horror film-loving friends who try to use their familiarity with scary movies for a unique business idea. Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen created the series with Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega.
'The Crown': Claire Foy Speaks out on Cameo in Controversial Season 5
Claire Foy is "really proud" to continue being a part of The Crown. Foy starred as the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix show and returned for a flashback sequence in Season 5. The two-time Emmy winner also had a cameo in Season 4.
Keke Palmer Blasts Drake for 'In My Feelings' Lyric During Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch
Keke Palmer had a little message for Drake on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Palmer and many women had a "Drake PSA," which involved the Nope star commenting on the rapper's "In My Feelings" lyrics. Even though "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?" isn't about Palmer, she still joked that the song "ruined" her life.
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' Legend, Dead at 90
Sesame Street has lost a legend. Longtime cast member Bob McGrath has died. He was 90. Per Deadline, McGrath's family confirmed the news on his official Facebook page, writing: "Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family." No cause was given. McGrath first appeared on the popular children's educational program when the show first aired in the '60s. He played himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, appearing in his final episode titled, "Having a Ball."
Jason Momoa's Big New Movie Is Still in Netflix's Top 10
Jason Momoa is hitting it big with his latest film, Slumberland. The Netflix original movie, which stars the actor as Flip, a con artist who becomes a young girl's companion as she traverses the dreamworld of Slumberland, has enjoyed a multi-week stay on the streaming charts, recently even cementing an impressive viewership number.
