Biden flees East Coast as Georgia votes in critical Senate runoff election
President Biden traveled to Arizona on Tuesday, in the midst of Georgia's Senate runoff election that will determine whether the GOP can hold 50 seats.
Fmr West Virginia delegate Derrick Evans, convicted in Jan 6 Capitol protest, considers run for Congress
Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate who served a federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, is considering running for Congress.
Biden defends skipping border visit while in Arizona, says there are 'more important things'
President Biden defended his decision not to visit the border while in Arizona on Tuesday. He hasn't visited the border as president, and officials have called it a political stunt.
God went down to Georgia: Dem Warnock brings religion into Senate runoff campaign against conservative Walker
Religion is front and center of the Georgia Senate runoff where incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is a senior pastor and GOP nominee Herschel Walker has spoke openly about faith
Dems in several states push measures to lower voting age to 16
Democratic lawmakers in California, Virginia, and Massachusetts are pushing measures that would allow residents as young as 16 to register to vote in local elections.
Democrats outspend Republicans two-to-one in Georgia Senate runoff ad wars
In Georgia's Senate runoff election, Sen. Warnock and allied Democratic outside groups outspent Herschel Walker and GOP aligned groups by a roughly two-to-one margin
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp urges voters to turn out for Herschel Walker in Tuesday's runoff election
Georgia Republican governor Brian Kemp says he voted for GOP nominee Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, in the runoff election between Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley tops off flood of national GOP support for Herschel Walker, rips 'arrogant' Warnock
Nikki Haley headlined the final rally for GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff, culminating a long list of Republicans campaigning to oust Raphael Warnock.
Race forecaster shifts Georgia Senate runoff race from Toss-up to Leans Democratic
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff has shattered multiple single-day in-person voting records during the early voting period that concluded on Friday.
Liz Cheney, Ron DeSantis, Elon Musk among finalists for TIME Person of the Year
Elon Musk is competing with Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Chinese President Xi Jinping and others for a shot at becoming TIME's Person of the Year — again.
Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts to seek appointment to Senate after Ben Sasse retires
Nebraska Republican Governor Pete Ricketts on Tuesday tossed his hat into the ring to be appointed as the state's next U.S. Senator, following Sen. Ben Sasse's retirement.
Biden not scheduled for first border visit despite being just 100 miles away
President Biden will not make his first official visit to the southern border when he goes to Arizona on Tuesday, which sparked criticism from conservatives and progressives.
Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw proposes $6,500 bonus for Border Patrol Agents
Representative Dan Crenshaw introduced legislation proposing a $6,500 “deployment bonus” for agents serving along high trafficked areas of the U.S. border.
DOJ 'monitoring' Georgia polls for voting rights compliance as election is underway
The Department of Justice has announced it will be monitoring polling places during the Georgia senate election on Tuesday to ensure voting rights are respected.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Schumer, Pelosi weighing whether to include Joe Manchin's energy permitting deal in must-pass defense bill
Congressional Democrats are hoping to tie legislation spurring oil and gas drilling that is favored by Joe Manchin to the annual must-pass defense policy bill.
Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice
A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
ABC, CNN and NBC panelists predict Warnock victory in Georgia runoff, argue GOP lacks 'motivation'
Journalists predicted on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock would win the Georgia Senate runoff because of campaign spending and already having control of the Senate.
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22
Wake up right with Sunburn — big scoops and other news about Florida politics. Spotted at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Brian Ballard and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. ___. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith...
