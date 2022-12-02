Beamer Possesses The Makeup To Become A Superstar

In his first two seasons, head coach Shane Beamer has shown on and off the field why he's a coach that can take South Carolina to the mountain top.

Two years ago, the reaction was mixed at best when the announcement came down that South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to become their head coach.

Fast forward to the present day, and the list of questions surrounding Beamer's ability to lead a program has dwindled to almost nothing , and this is due to his spectacular performance in multiple aspects of the job.

The On-Field Progression

Something that Beamer has done early on in Columbia is not just meet expectations but defy them. He's taken a team that won just six games in the two seasons before his arrival and put them in a position to win their 16th game overall in just his first two seasons in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina had lost to three annual opponents in Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Clemson by a combined score of 119-34 in 2021, but in 2022, the Gamecocks turned around and defeated all three of these opponents , a feat rarely seen from first-time head coaches.

His Media Savvy

While it's not an absolute necessity to excel in today's college football, it certainly helps when a head coach is better able to spread their overall message through both traditional media and social media.

Beamer understands the importance of both, rarely ever turning down an interview and ranking as one of the top head coaches in the country in terms of driving social media interactions.

Whether it's discussing what the program has to offer or pulling out receipts of condescending remarks, there are few occasions where Beamer is on the losing end.

His Ability To Relate To Modern-Day Players

There's not a stronger piece of evidence pointing to the superstar potential Beamer has than how he manages to get the best out of his players. Beamer is described as a genuine human who cares about his players' actions off the field.

He leaves his office door open for them to talk to him whenever needed and empowers them even when doubt can quickly settle in.

It's why South Carolina has seen the culture change overnight, why the program can become a force in high school recruiting and the transfer portal, and why the program continues upward.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .