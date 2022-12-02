Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial FraudTaxBuzzUpper Darby, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
How Making Changes to Your Home Affects Your Mental StateElliot RhodesHavertown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays
READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
Ho-Ho-Holy Mackerel! Area’s 2022 Holiday Calendar Is a Stuffed Stocking of Seasonal Splendor
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Montgomery County, with special events, displays, dining, and libation opportunities stretching from northeast Bryn Athyn to southwest Pottstown — and everywhere in between. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has made a festive list (a very extensive one),...
Historic Bar, Restaurant in Newtown Celebrates Its 250th Birthday, Invites Patrons To Gather for Occasion
The bar and restaurant is celebrating a major birthday today.Photo byThe Temperance House. One of Bucks County’s oldest establishments is celebrating a major milestone, and the owner is inviting everyone to come celebrate. Jeff Werner wrote about the local establishment in the Newtown, PA Patch.
Doylestown Borough Awards Local Couple with Stewardship Award for Maintaining Historic Home
A borough of Bucks County has recently recognized a local couple for their maintenance of their prestigious and historic home. The Borough of Doylestown recently awarded the Mayor’s Stewardship Award to a local couple due to their upkeep of their property. The borough acknowledges a local family for keeping the area beautiful on and annual basis.
fox29.com
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes
A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Dec. 6, 2022) compilation consists of five obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Sandra H. (Gilmore) Bean, 67, of Spring City, Dec. 4, Klotzbach. Mary...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
The Miracle on South 13th Street: The best Christmas light display in the country
The 1600 block of South 13th Street in Philadelphia has transformed into an incredibly electric — and eclectic — immersion of the holiday senses. The Jawncast talked with the homeowners who brighten up Christmastime spirits.
sanatogapost.com
Lower Frederick Firefighters Received Grant Monday
LOWER FREDERICK PA – A $57,230 grant, awarded to the Lower Frederick Fire Company from the state’s local municipal relief fund, will help pay to support equipment vital to local volunteers who fight fires within and beyond the township’s borders. A symbolic check for that amount was presented Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) to fire company representatives by 70th House District Rep. Matt Bradford (at top).
timespub.com
Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County
Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
fox29.com
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
sanatogapost.com
Cast Your Ballot for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year
HARRISBURG PA – The Schuylkill River and the Perkiomen Creek, both of which flow through western Montgomery County, are in the running to be named as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. Public votes for either are being accepted online, here, through Jan. 18 (2023; Wednesday). Voters must use an e-mail address, which can be used only once, to cast their ballot.
sanatogapost.com
Treasurer’s Media Features Tri-County Manufacturers
HARRISBURG PA – Manufacturers in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties are among those that have been featured since May 2021 in social media campaigns created by the office of Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. They highlight “the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy,” she said Monday (Dec. 5, 2022).
CrimeWatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to her school.
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
