Pottstown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Historic homes, mansion opening their doors for holidays

READING, Pa. — It will be a weekend to embrace the holiday spirit and the history of the Centre Park Historic District in Reading. "We start it on Saturday, which is our moonlight tour, which will consist of doing the homes in the evening time because there's nothing like see a home lit up at night," said Karl Ford, a homeowner with a home on the tour.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salon at Apple Tree Plaza in Hanover Township closes

A salon in Hanover Township, Northampton County has shut its doors for good. Noé Home of Beauty, a salon at Apple Tree Plaza just off Route 22, closed effective Dec. 1. Founder Stefani Flowers wrote on social media that she is ready to try something new after operating Noé, where services included lashes, brows, tanning, waxing and more.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Dec. 6, 2022) compilation consists of five obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Sandra H. (Gilmore) Bean, 67, of Spring City, Dec. 4, Klotzbach. Mary...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lower Frederick Firefighters Received Grant Monday

LOWER FREDERICK PA – A $57,230 grant, awarded to the Lower Frederick Fire Company from the state’s local municipal relief fund, will help pay to support equipment vital to local volunteers who fight fires within and beyond the township’s borders. A symbolic check for that amount was presented Monday (Dec. 5, 2022) to fire company representatives by 70th House District Rep. Matt Bradford (at top).
FREDERICK, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

This Bar Is Bucks County, PA’s Hidden Gem

I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Cast Your Ballot for Pennsylvania’s River of the Year

HARRISBURG PA – The Schuylkill River and the Perkiomen Creek, both of which flow through western Montgomery County, are in the running to be named as Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year. Public votes for either are being accepted online, here, through Jan. 18 (2023; Wednesday). Voters must use an e-mail address, which can be used only once, to cast their ballot.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Treasurer’s Media Features Tri-County Manufacturers

HARRISBURG PA – Manufacturers in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties are among those that have been featured since May 2021 in social media campaigns created by the office of Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. They highlight “the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy,” she said Monday (Dec. 5, 2022).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Community Policy