El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crash near Santa Teresa sends 3 people to hospital

EL PASO, Texas  (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico  late Friday night sent  three  people  to the hospital. The crash happened along the Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt road. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening,  according to a tweet by the Sunland Park Fire Department,  which responded along with the Dona […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
EL PASO, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality

Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Mexican Fugitive Wanted for Murder in Colorado Arrested in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton Colorado. “While conducting our primary inspections CBP will routinely identify and apprehend...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

‘Porch Piracy Project’ leads to arrest in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police arrested a woman during its “Porch Piracy Project” operation last week. Police say during the operation Wednesday, they staked out several homes. Police say they witnessed 34-year-old Gabriel Sierra walk up to a home and take a package that had recently been delivered. Sierra was arrested and charged […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX

