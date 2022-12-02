Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.

PECOS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO