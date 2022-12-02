Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Fort Bliss soldier to be awarded for pulling driver out of burning car following crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hero who rescued a driver from a burning vehicle Saturday will be recognized by the El Paso Police Department for his actions. Alex Mayorga, Fort Bliss soldier, will receive EPPD’s Life-Saving Award, stated police. The 21-year-old was driving on Interstate 10 east...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
cbs4local.com
Woman stabbed near motel in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso police are responding to a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. Police officials said 30-year-old woman was stabbed on the 8600 block of Dyer just across the street from Colonia Motor Hotel. Police received reports in just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. We...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
cbs4local.com
Man saves driver from burning car after it rolls over in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Alex Mayorga stationed in El Paso from Hesperia, California pulled a man out of his car after it had rolled over and caught fire on the east side of El Paso late Friday evening. Alex, 21, and his girlfriend Karla Araujo were out on...
Crash near Santa Teresa sends 3 people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico late Friday night sent three people to the hospital. The crash happened along the Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt road. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening, according to a tweet by the Sunland Park Fire Department, which responded along with the Dona […]
KVIA
El Paso High School lifts “secure operations” after report of morning “incident”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso High School went into its "secure operations protocol" Monday morning following what school officials describe as an "incident" in the area surrounding the campus. A school spokesperson says the protocol maintains regular operations inside the building while the perimeter is monitored and access to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man suspected in shooting outside bar denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused of shooting and injuring a person outside a bar was denied a bond reduction. Ricardo Llamas, 27, appeared before a judge magistrate Monday. Llamas faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at Bad Habits Bar...
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality
Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
San Angelo LIVE!
Violent Mexican Fugitive Wanted for Murder in Colorado Arrested in El Paso
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Ysleta border crossing in El Paso apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton Colorado. “While conducting our primary inspections CBP will routinely identify and apprehend...
cbs4local.com
El Paso deputy city manager: no way to be fully ready for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told El Paso city leaders on Monday that there is no way for them to be fully prepared for the expected surge in migrants that may come to the city when Title 42 expires. "It’s not...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County commissioners will end migrant center lease to move to bigger location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner's meeting on Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to end the lease agreement for the Migrant Support Services Center located near the airport. The Migrant Support Services Center was used to connect sponsored migrants to their families across the country.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sherriff's Office and local area organizations collect toys for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office with the help of the Majesty Car Club hosted a car show at the Santa with a Badge Toy Drive Sunday afternoon. The Sherriff's department hoped to collect more than 2,000 toys for kids who may need a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man accused of mistreating puppy denied bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who was once sentenced for animal abuse and was recently arrested for abusing a puppy had his bond hearing. Carlos Jose Fernandez was denied a bond reduction and remains in custody at the El Paso County Detention Center. Fernandez was reportedly seen...
‘Porch Piracy Project’ leads to arrest in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police arrested a woman during its “Porch Piracy Project” operation last week. Police say during the operation Wednesday, they staked out several homes. Police say they witnessed 34-year-old Gabriel Sierra walk up to a home and take a package that had recently been delivered. Sierra was arrested and charged […]
cbs4local.com
WinterFest brings more than 20k people to downtown El Paso over weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
cbs4local.com
DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
KFOX 14
Woman severely injured by 2 dogs who ran out of south-central El Paso home, report says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was attacked by two dogs in south-central El Paso as she was making a visit to a home, a case report from El Paso Animal Services revealed. According to the report, Christina Rivera suffered severe injuries to her legs, her right hand,...
cbs4local.com
TxDOT explains dangers of children wearing heavy coat while strapped in car seat
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the temperatures get colder, the heavier of a jacket children will need. But one place they shouldn’t keep that heavy coat on, is in their car seat. Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso explained the dangers of having your...
KVIA
Pediatric beds at full capacity in El Paso as respiratory illness spikes
EL PASO, Texas -- The city's health authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, said that all of the staffed pediatric hospital beds in El Paso are at full capacity as respiratory illness spikes during the winter and holiday season. Dr. Ocaranza gave the update during a city council agenda review. He updated...
