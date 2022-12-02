ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

kscj.com

BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Frosty and Snowball

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! These are Frosty and Snowball, two 10-to-12 week old, male, solid-white kittens. These brothers were found with their mom on the 1700 block of West 5th Street. They love to play and they’re great with people. The shelter says they’d love to find the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Will Dole – Citizen of the Day

Will Dole of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Will is owner of Fat Annie’s Coffee Shop in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
REMSEN, IA
kscj.com

CITY TRAFFIC CAMERA CITATIONS INCREASED IN NOVEMBER

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SPEEDING VIOLATIONS PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TWO SPEED CAMERAS IN TOWN WENT UP DURING NOVEMBER IN THE SECOND MONTH OF PLACEMENT AT THEIR LATEST LOCATIONS. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS OVER 600 VIOLATIONS WERE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:. SPEEDERS1 OC…….LAST MONTH. :06. SGT. CLARK SAYS HE’S SURPRISED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland

Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
KINGSLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
Western Iowa Today

Former Iowa State Employee Sentenced In Payroll Fraud Case

(Des Moines, IA) — A former state employee has been sentenced to probation for altering her husband’s timecards where the two worked. Renae Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, and will have to pay more than 57-thousand-dollars in restitution. The two worked at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee.
CHEROKEE, IA
KLEM

Randy Stabe – Citizen of the Day

Randy Stabe is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, December 5, 2022. Randy is owner of Stabe Auction & Realty. He was selected as one of the Honorees for this year’s Hero Game held in November. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino

LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Friday high-fives at Orange City Elementary

ORANGE CITY—Orange City Elementary started a new Friday tradition four years ago. As students walk up to one of the school’s three entrances, there are volunteers there waiting, ready to greet them and deliver a high-five. High-Five Fridays brings groups of high school students and other members of...
ORANGE CITY, IA

