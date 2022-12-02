Read full article on original website
Related
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: December 3
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
Stray of the Day: Meet Frosty and Snowball
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! These are Frosty and Snowball, two 10-to-12 week old, male, solid-white kittens. These brothers were found with their mom on the 1700 block of West 5th Street. They love to play and they’re great with people. The shelter says they’d love to find the […]
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
KLEM
Will Dole – Citizen of the Day
Will Dole of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Will is owner of Fat Annie’s Coffee Shop in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
kscj.com
CITY TRAFFIC CAMERA CITATIONS INCREASED IN NOVEMBER
SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY SPEEDING VIOLATIONS PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TWO SPEED CAMERAS IN TOWN WENT UP DURING NOVEMBER IN THE SECOND MONTH OF PLACEMENT AT THEIR LATEST LOCATIONS. SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS OVER 600 VIOLATIONS WERE CAUGHT ON CAMERA:. SPEEDERS1 OC…….LAST MONTH. :06. SGT. CLARK SAYS HE’S SURPRISED...
Sioux City’s first Cat Café opens coffee shop
After overcoming many obstacles, a Siouxlander has partially opened the first cat cafe in downtown Sioux City.
Former Woodbury Co. Sheriff withdraws name from consideration as board supervisor
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.
siouxfalls.business
Life changes prompt several restaurant owners to put businesses on market
There are few days off when you own a restaurant. Especially if it’s one of few – or the only – bar and grill in a community. In Lennox, it’s literally called The Only One Bar and Grill, owned by Lenny Lawrence who left behind his career as a Hy-Vee meat manager to pursue his business dream.
siouxlandnews.com
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
Former Iowa State Employee Sentenced In Payroll Fraud Case
(Des Moines, IA) — A former state employee has been sentenced to probation for altering her husband’s timecards where the two worked. Renae Rapp pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, and will have to pay more than 57-thousand-dollars in restitution. The two worked at the Iowa Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee.
KLEM
Randy Stabe – Citizen of the Day
Randy Stabe is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, December 5, 2022. Randy is owner of Stabe Auction & Realty. He was selected as one of the Honorees for this year’s Hero Game held in November. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men arrested at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men were arrested about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrests of 22-year-old Assali Ali Mussa and 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, Byiringiro Mugisha stemmed from a 2014 Hyundai Elantra parked in a handicap parking spot at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
Crawford County man wins $250,000 from scratch game
A Crawford County man has won a $250,000 lottery prize.
nwestiowa.com
Friday high-fives at Orange City Elementary
ORANGE CITY—Orange City Elementary started a new Friday tradition four years ago. As students walk up to one of the school’s three entrances, there are volunteers there waiting, ready to greet them and deliver a high-five. High-Five Fridays brings groups of high school students and other members of...
Comments / 0