Bill Simmons Suggests Blockbuster Trades For The Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan And Nikola Vucevic To The Lakers, Zach LaVine To The Knicks

By Aaron Abhishek
 4 days ago

Bill Simmons' trade ideas were suggested to "save" the Chicago Bulls.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Bill Simmons put forth some blockbuster trade ideas for the Chicago Bulls that will surely shake up the league if it materializes.

The Chicago Bulls have been a rather inconsistent unit, and much of it is on the roster that's not playing to their potential. Barring DeMar DeRozan , the rest of the Bulls have been patchy, and that's reflected in their 9-12 record. They're placed 12th in the East and have had a sinewave campaign so far.

Simmons' ideas were to "save" the Bulls, and some of these involved trading their big names that puts the side into an instant rebuild. Speaking on his 'Bill Simmons Podcast,' he suggested some bold calls.

He captioned the video: "Hey Chicago...it's time"

Here's what Simmons had in mind:

"Chicago should tank. And they should go deeper than that. They should blow it up, copyright Kevin O'Connor. I have three trades right now that save Chicago. Trade number one: DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic to the Lakers for Russell Westbrook and those two first-round picks. Make the 2027 pick unprotected, and make the 2029 pick top-five protected.

Then trade Zach LaVine to the Knicks for Obi Toppins and expiring contracts with a top 4 protected 1st-round pick. Then Alex Caruso to the Golden State Warriors for Donte Divincenzo and Moses Moody, and a future pick swap."

Needless to say, a trade of this magnitude will surely go down as one of the major rebuilds in the NBA, but it's also worth noting that it's not necessarily impossible.

DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine To The Lakers Did The Rounds Earlier This Season, And One Of Them Was Almost "A Done Deal"

The Los Angeles Lakers were in touch with DeMar DeRozan, and just when the forward thought he was going to join the Purple and Gold, the franchise made a beeline for Russell Westbrook instead. The Bulls star has been vocal about that story saying he felt his talks with Los Angeles was "a done deal."

Then came another idea from Simmons himself, who proposed sending two stars from the Bulls and Lakers to their respective hometowns. The trade suggestion was to send Anthony Davis back to Chicago while LaVine, an LA boy, would suit up alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

Again, neither of these deals came to fruition, and the Lakers stressed that they weren't keen on doing away with their biggest star. But they have been the cynosure of all eyes as they waived Matt Ryan and have been rumored to trade Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn as well.

Simmons will continue to dish out some choice trades that will pretty much be every fan's fantasy, but just how much of it becomes a reality remains to be seen.

