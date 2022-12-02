What in the world does she know about military readiness! The reason you have to run the vaccination gauntlet when you join the service is to prevent you from getting sick. The recruitment goals have consistently come up short for several years, not because of the vaccine mandate. Give it a rest Kristi. She can't stand not being in the news for a week.
Excuse me but military life requires all vaccinations! When it’s requested, you do as you’re requested…Period! They are requested to get many vaccinations, Covid is no different!
I come from a long line of a military family. From day one they have known they would need to be vaccinated for several things. It’s never been a problem I’m sick of this governor, making a political crap for her own game. That has never been a problem it’s like CRT! It was never taught in our public schools only at college level, but because of political reasons she wants to gain so she uses these nothing burgers and makes them something. In this case she’s using it to change the curriculum so she can indoctrinate our kids with her religious views looks like I didn’t vote for her
