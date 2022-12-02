Read full article on original website
San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains
Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
The country’s best ice rink is in the Bay Area but not at Union Square, according to Yelp
A total of three Bay Area ice rinks ranked among 25 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Deck the halls! Symphony style
It is holiday season and with that comes holiday music! To get into the spirit, the San Francisco Symphony is putting on a special "Deck the Halls" concert for a few thousand children. We caught up with Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, San Francisco Symphony's Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education to learn more about this free concert program at the Symphony.
New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting
One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
Bethlehem A.D., Bay Area’s ‘Disneyland of Nativity scenes,’ to close after 30 years
Bethlehem A.D. actors are reportedly donning their robes and armor one last time.
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
This California ice rink the ‘best’ in the country, according to Yelp
Even though the majority of the Golden State won’t transform into a snowy winter wonderland ideal for outdoor skating, California is home to the “best” indoor ice-skating rink in the country, based on Yelp reviews.
These overlooked fixtures of San Francisco tell the story of who built the city
You've likely trodden upon hundreds of these small artifacts embedded in San Francisco's sidewalks.
KTVU Plus Mornings on 2 Weekend
The Guardsmen Tree lot in San Francisco is in the middle of a busy season. Organizers visit KTVU to share how the local organization has provided opportunities to under-privileged and at-risk youth in the Bay Area since 1947.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
No arrests in weekend sideshows: 'Never saw this before in person,' bystander says
Several large illegal sideshows took place over the weekend in San Francisco, on the Bay Bridge, and in Brentwood. Video posted on social media shows roughly 100 spectators, but there have been zero arrests.
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley
Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
Rare footage captured of 4 mountain lions together in Santa Cruz County
A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
