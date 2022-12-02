ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco jazz musician hit and killed by Caltrains

Burlingame - A San Francisco State instructor and jazz musician was fatally struck by two Caltrains last week. Andrew Speight, 58, was killed when his car got trapped on the train tracks in Burlingame, according to Caltrain. He was hit by a northbound and a southbound train near the Broadway Station, officials said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deck the halls! Symphony style

It is holiday season and with that comes holiday music! To get into the spirit, the San Francisco Symphony is putting on a special "Deck the Halls" concert for a few thousand children. We caught up with Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, San Francisco Symphony's Resident Conductor of Engagement and Education to learn more about this free concert program at the Symphony.
San Francisco Examiner

New Hallmark Christmas movie has surprising San Francisco setting

One of San Francisco's oldest institutions is the surprising setting of a new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set in The City. "A Big Fat Family Christmas," which premiered last Friday on the Hallmark Channel and airs again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. PT, spends significant time in a fictional recreation of the San Francisco Chronicle newsroom. The paper has called The City home since 1865. The movie follows two Chronicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KTVU Plus Mornings on 2 Weekend

The Guardsmen Tree lot in San Francisco is in the middle of a busy season. Organizers visit KTVU to share how the local organization has provided opportunities to under-privileged and at-risk youth in the Bay Area since 1947.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley

Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy