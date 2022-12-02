Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police Urge People to Avoid Area Near Oakbrook Center Mall After Accidental Firearm Discharge
Oak Brook police warned people to avoid an area just outside Oakbrook Center Mall Monday afternoon after someone accidentally discharged a firearm. Police said officers were were "working a scene of an accidental firearm discharge" around 1:15 p.m. in Oakbrook Terrace. The incident happened between the JRC Plaza and the...
WSOC Charlotte
UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge
HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river. Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
starvedrock.media
Young Gunshot Victim Found Dead In La Salle
A senseless tragedy in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called to a home on Marquette Street Sunday morning regarding a 13-year-old boy who was a gunshot victim. The teen was dead upon first responders arriving. An investigation was launched and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Glass wall collapses at casino; people injured
THOMPSON – Several people were injured when a glass block wall collapsed Friday afternoon in the food court at the Resorts World Catskills Casino in the Town of Thompson. The event was declared a mass casualty incident. Several first responders were at the scene treating the injured with some...
Authorities recover body of 34-year-old man from submerged vehicle in St. Clair River
Authorities confirmed the death of one man Saturday morning after he drove his vehicle off a ferry ramp and crashed into the St. Clair River.
Amazon semi-truck with 8K packages catches fire in North San Diego County
An Amazon semi-truck hauling thousands of packages caught on fire in North San Diego County Friday evening, prompting road closures as emergency crews worked to put out the flames.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On EMT
While trying to help people, paramedics can sometimes be put in harms way. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of La Salle was jailed Saturday for allegedly grabbing and spitting on an EMT. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. Phillips allegedly assaulted the EMT during an incident Saturday in Peru.
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
'It's like God sent him to be there': Family thankful after NC state trooper saves infant's life
A traffic-stop in Kinston turned into a lifesaving moment for a family of triplets.
Endangered Person Advisory: Car found on HW 67
Willie Victory’s family reported his missing Thursday afternoon. Police say he made suicidal statements to family during his last contact with them. His vehicle was located unoccupied with the keys in it on Highway 67 over the Missouri River.
Here's Where You Can Cut Down a Christmas Tree in the Chicago Area
It's that time of year where you may thinking about buying gifts for loved ones, planning your holiday meal and picking out a perfect Christmas tree. For those especially adventurous, you can cut down your own trees across the Chicago area. Timber lots have been harvesting all sorts of trees, from firs to pines, throughout the seasons to take part in the holiday tradition.
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1
QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio on Saturday due to high winds
According to FirstEnergy's website, thousands of residents in multiple counties are without power in Northeast Ohio as high winds continue Saturday morning.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
wjol.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
newschannel20.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
Comments / 3