ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

Louu
3d ago

There needs,to be more free spay/neuters everywhere!! A lot of people don't get them done because even the so called low cost clinics still charge over 100 and regular ones charge 300 and up

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

TMR Rescue, Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is on a mission to give donkeys and mules their rightful place in the history books

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Todd Mission Ranch Rescue is home to over 400 rescued donkeys, mules, and horses, both wild and domestic. Their Texas Miracle Ranch began when owner, Johnny, was accidentally knocked unconscious by his spooked horse. When he came to, Gary, a donkey from his ranch, was curled up next to him in a protective nature.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KSAT 12

Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward

HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week. Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday. “Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said. Fuhrmann caught...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council celebrate 100th anniversary

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Girl Scouts council for the Houston-area and a large part of southeast Texas celebrated its one-hundredth birthday on Saturday. Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council was formed in 1922, and to mark one hundred years of enriching the lives of girls in a 26-county area, they held a century celebration at Camp Agnes Arnold in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22

IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street... Hitchcock/Santa Fe..,

We are offering free vendor spots for the first 35 vendors who sign up, we have 20 spots left!. Please call the Hitchcock Chamber office at 409-986-9224 to sign up!. We are also inviting businesses and members of the community to help decorate an area of the hayride contest! Come show off your creativity!!
HITCHCOCK, TX
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Traffic Alert: East Freeway shut down heading east in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — The East Freeway is shut down heading east due to a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Houston Transtar. This happened just after 3 a.m. near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou. No other details on the crash or how long the closure will last were available.
BAYTOWN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy