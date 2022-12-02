ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer hospitalized after getting hit by DWI driver in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Monday evening after getting hit by a driver accused of DWI in Acres Homes. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of W Montgomery Rd. when an unidentified officer was on a traffic stop with a citizen and an additional officer helped to conduct traffic control.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say

A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
NEW CANEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy