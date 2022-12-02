Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Video shows technician wrestle with wanted man accused of robbing ATM near Gulfton
The ATM technician wrestled with the suspect but backed off when he told him he had a gun, HPD said. The suspect got away in a black SUV.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Woman shot during carjacking outside check cashing business in SW Houston; possible suspect detained after chase: HPD
HOUSTON – A possible shooting suspect has been detained after a short chase, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a PLS Check Cashing business located on Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. Houston police said one person was transported to the hospital...
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.
Houston PD officer hospitalized after getting hit by DWI driver in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer was hospitalized Monday evening after getting hit by a driver accused of DWI in Acres Homes. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of W Montgomery Rd. when an unidentified officer was on a traffic stop with a citizen and an additional officer helped to conduct traffic control.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning. More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.
8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides
HOUSTON - Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder. "What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien. SUGGESTED: Murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: Woman...
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
Man gets life in prison for murdering man outside Fort Bend County store
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison by a Fort Bend County jury after stabbing a man to death in 2019. Gregory Kennith Wise, 33, was convicted of murder after killing Brandon Yarbrough back in 2019. Prosecutors say wise stabbed Yarbrough 12 times...
Three fugitives on DPS "Ten Most Wanted" list are back behind bars
Troopers had been looking for 47-year-old Patrick Paul Carrier of Houston for more than a year. He had prior convictions for murder and drug possession and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Family of Harris County Jail inmate hospitalized doesn't believe officers' story after incident
A 48-year-old man who spent several days in the Harris County Jail is clinging to life, and his family is not buying what deputies told them what happened.
Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say
A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
