Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal...
Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to […]
Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol.
'Pink out for Athena': North Texas school districts to wear pink in Memorium
Athena Strand, 7, was abducted and murdered by a FedEx deliveryman who authorities said did not know the girl's family.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities urge the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov. 22,...
Texas assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
After officers responded to an assault call that led to a Texas man's arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at the family's home.
Authorities Track Down, Capture Most-Wanted Fugitive From Edinburg
An Edinburg man who’d been one of the state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives is back in custody. 28-year-old Eduardo Quinones Fuentes was apprehended at an apartment complex in southeast Edinburg. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office have been trying to track Fuentes down since July...
Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Alton implements ‘R U OK?’ welfare calls for senior citizens
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The next time a phone rings, it could be on behalf of the Alton Police Department — but for some people that would be OK. Even appreciated. The Alton Police Department is launching the “R U OK?” Senior Program as a free welfare service for senior citizens. The program establishes a […]
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Harlingen man Eliff pleads not guilty to murder of Corpus Christi woman
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man already awaiting a trial for a 2020 murder pleaded not guilty to a separate murder of a Corpus Christi woman in 2019. Anthony Eliff III on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder, a first degree felony, according to Cameron County records. According to previous […]
Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine
More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection Nov. 27.
Car battery could not hide Texas man’s drug haul, federal authorities say
A car's battery could not conceal $654,000 worth of heroin and meth, landing a 31-year-old Texas man in federal prison.
Border Patrol seizes more than 300 pounds of marijuana in Salineño
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 300 pounds of marijuana was seized by U.S. Border Patrol agents Sunday night in Salineño, according to authorities. A tweet from Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez stated agents seized 345 pounds of marijuana. The drugs are valued at more than a quarter of a million dollars, Chavez […]
What Texas is doing to save pregnant women’s lives — why some say we need more data
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — It’s more dangerous and deadly to be a new mother in Texas compared to many other states. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) released a new report detailing the state’s efforts to save pregnant women’s lives. Nakeenya Wilson is a long-time...
Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
