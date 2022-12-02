ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cw39.com

Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Four men hid under bridge after being spotted with bundles of marijuana, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men after they attempted to smuggle bundles of marijuana, authorities said. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32; Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17; Miguel Angel Espinosa, 20; and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Arrested Edinburg man was on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives list

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was among three arrests made in late November of people on Texas’ 10 Most-Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders list. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, of Edinburg, was arrested in Nov. 23 by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender’s Fugitive Task Force, including the U.S. Border Patrol.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton implements ‘R U OK?’ welfare calls for senior citizens

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The next time a phone rings, it could be on behalf of the Alton Police Department — but for some people that would be OK. Even appreciated. The Alton Police Department is launching the “R U OK?” Senior Program as a free welfare service for senior citizens. The program establishes a […]
ALTON, TX
KXAN

Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police arrest man suspected of discharging gun outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tips to the Brownsville Police Department’s Crime Stoppers program has led to an arrest following a fight outside a bar in which a man fired off multiple shots from a handgun on Thanksgiving. Jesus Villafuerte was arrested and charged in connection to the investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Friday. The brawl […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations

About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
MCALLEN, TX

