Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
‘The Holiday’ Director Nancy Meyers Shuts Down Rumors of a Sequel: “Sorry but It’s Not True”
It looks like a sequel for The Holiday isn’t coming down the chimney with Santa this winter. Just one day it was reported that a second movie was in the works, director Nancy Meyers and actress Kate Winslet shut down the rumors. Meyers, who directed the 2006 romantic comedy, posted a screenshot of an article containing the (apparently false) news along with the caption, “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.” Many took to the comments section to express their disappointment, including Katie Couric, who simply posted a heartbroken emoji, as well as the official Instagram account for The Academy,...
The Best Hollywood-Inspired Holiday Gifts for Women
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. La La Land Louis Vuitton’s City of Stars fragrance is a nod to the excitement of L.A., with citrus, sandalwood and powdery musk; Squid Game‘s Hoyeon is the face of the label; $280, louisvuitton.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Buy the Best Gift Baskets and Boxes Online for Showing Your Gratitude in StyleWhat to Pack for Winter Beach Vacations, from Star-Approved Style Staples to Seaside ReadsBalenciaga Creative Director Demna Apologizes for Brand's Controversial Ad Campaigns Louis Vuitton City of Stars...
Naomi Osaka Elevates Little Black Dress With 6-Inch Peep-Toe Sandals on ‘Stephen Colbert’
Naomi Osaka gave a little black dress a towering boost while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champion stopped by the late-night talk show to chat about her new children’s book “The Way Champs Play,” how she handles mental health challenges and some of her favorite things to do in New York City. Osaka wore a black minidress for her television appearance. The piece featured puffy shoulder pads, sheer ruffled sleeves and a pleated skirt. To amp up her look, she accessorized with a gold choker necklace and diamond stud earrings. Sticking...
Matt Lucas Exits ‘Great British Bake Off’: ‘Clear’ He Can No Longer Host
Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas can no longer wait for the timer to go off. Instead, the comedian, who leads the show alongside Mighty Boosh creator Noel Fielding, has decided his attention is needed elsewhere. “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers,” Lucas wrote in a statement on Instagram. “But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.” Lucas spent three seasons and 51 episodes working on Bake Off with Fielding and...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress With Dozens Of Pictures Of Her BFFAE George Clooney On It
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Watch: Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
K-pop stars Red Velvet released a performance video for "Birthday," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday."
There Will Probably Never Be A GBBO All Stars, According To Prue Leith
"The Great British Bake Off," besides being a cultural juggernaut and sending many an idle home baker back into the kitchen, launches the careers of runners-up and winners alike. Many have found astounding success after their seasons come to an end. Season 6 winner Nadiya Hussain is the best-known and the most successful GBBO winner, with several cookbooks and television shows under her belt, including the current "Nadiya's Everyday Baking" (via Nadiya). She was also selected to bake Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday cake (via BBC Good Food) and awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting and the culinary arts (via Evening Standard). Season 4 runner-up Ruby Tandoh has released several cookbooks, the most recent being "Cook As You Are: Recipes for Real Life, Hungry Cooks and Messy Kitchens" (via Ruby Tandoh).
Outback Steakhouse Partnered With Netflix's Glass Onion Film In A 'Blooming' Good Deal
Although December is typically associated with feel-good, holiday movies, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson will be releasing a thriller that will be available for viewing on December 23 via Netflix, according to Slate. Netflix's "Glass Onion" is a highly anticipated mystery film that comes as a sequel to "Knives Out" and covers a murder and the events that unfold after (via The Wrap). According to CNET, some moviegoers got to already see the film as it was already released for a limited time in select theaters from November 23 to November 29.
TikTok's 'Butter Candle' Could Be The Perfect Trend For Bread
Bread and butter make one of the most basic food pairings around. But just because it's basic, doesn't mean that it's not totally delicious. Just think about how people obsess over free restaurant bread, or how good that first bite of perfectly buttered toast tastes in the morning. Bread with butter is a staple from pretty much the most humble eateries to the finest dining establishments, and now, a TikTok trend is taking the pair to a Michelin-like level with edible butter candles.
19 Wild Stories From Parents About What Happened When The Grandparents Got To Babysit
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
Paul Hollywood Became Very Emotional About GBBO's 'Mexican Week' Backlash
Any reality show that has been running for over a decade is bound to have its fair share of controversies, and "The Great British Bake Off" is no exception. The show first aired in 2010 and just finished its 13th season. It has spawned spin-offs across the globe and even had a famous overhaul of iconic judges and presenters.
Alton Brown Predicts That Dry Aged Fish Will Be The Dish Of 2023
There are some food buzzwords that we hear a lot, but don't always understand until we dig a little deeper. Sure, we've heard of Wagyu beef, but just hearing the name didn't teach us anything about, for instance, the difference between Kobe beef and Wagyu beef. The same goes for the phrase "dry-aged." It seems pretty self-explanatory (and at the end of the day, it is), but if you are a little skeeved out about the thought of aging meat, then "dry-aged beef" could sound scary at first. But these days, dry-aged beef is a well-known, prized preparation of meat at steakhouses and butchers shops alike. So could the same someday be the case for dry-aged ... fish? Alton Brown thinks so.
Prue Leith Shared Her Take On What GBBO Is Like Behind The Scenes
During "The Great British Bake Off" Season 13, social media fell in and out of love with the contestants while hosts and judges took the backseat. But now, the spotlight finally turns to a permanent cast member, Prue Leith, who recently shared her perspective on what the beloved series is like behind the scenes.
Here's How Many Restaurants Tom Colicchio Really Owns
Best known as the host of "Top Chef," chef Tom Colicchio has owned a variety of restaurants under his company, Crafted Hospitality. Just over 20 years ago, the celebrity chef opened his first restaurant, Craft, on East 19th Street in New York City. The New York native, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with food since childhood. According to PBS, he taught himself to cook using Jacques Pépin's legendary illustrated manuals on French cooking, "La Technique and La Méthode." Before reaching adulthood, he started working in the kitchen of Evelyn's Seafood Restaurant. Working his way up in the kitchen ranks, the New York Times named him as one of the "Best New Chefs" while he was executive chef at Mondrian in New York in the early '90s. Following that success, he opened his first venue with his partner, Danny Meyer. Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern — still a popular location today — was co-owned by Colicchio for 12 years from 1994 to 2006. In the meantime, he started Craft and then formed Crafted Hospitality shortly afterward.
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Opened Her Own Restaurants To Spread 'Love And Joy'
It's not just in our heads. Celebrities are making forays into the food world left and right. There has been a slew of celebrities really leaning into their cooking game, especially since the COVID quarantine. Selena Gomez, for example, started a cooking show, "Selena Gomez + Chef" that fans are eating up. Sometimes those who don't cook open restaurants and hire chefs instead. For example, Priyanka Chopra – who told Drew Barrymore that she enjoys eating but not cooking (via YouTube) – opened an Indian spot called SONA last year (via Vogue).
How Justin Sutherland Really Feels About Rachael Ray's High Praise - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Classically trained chef Justin Sutherland is known for his impressive skills in the kitchen and for appearing on hit shows like "Top Chef" and "Fast Foodies." The Minnesota native told Mashed in an exclusive interview that he knew he wanted to cook while growing up seeing his family's love of making food. "I was always following my grandmothers around the kitchen," he explained. "They were always cooking. I had a grandma from Japan and a grandma with Southern roots, and food was their love language. I was always the kid watching them cook, tasting everything, banging on pots and pans as drums."
J. Kenji López-Alt Is Setting The Record Straight About Cooking With Black Gloves
Over the past few years, black gloves have become infinitely more popular as a cooking tool in food media. While Paris Hilton may use black fingerless gloves to protect her hands on "Cooking with Paris," others have been using them in videos made for social media, particularly when preparing meats. As Eater puts it, "black nitrile gloves have emerged as a calling card of the food content creator class." They are essentially impossible to miss on food-heavy apps like Instagram and TikTok.
GBBO Fans Can't Get Enough Of Syabira And Janusz's Holiday Insta
"The Great British Bake Off" contestants Janusz and Syabira are creating a stir on Instagram and keeping the memory of Season 13 alive. While the last season's episodes unfolded, some of its contestants started sideshows with fellow famous bakers on social media (and we suspect not always unwittingly). Janusz, for example, created a buzz on Twitter when he posted a picture of himself and Season 12 contestant Jürgen Krauss to the platform, resulting in fans calling for the two to start their own show. Another news-making duo was Sandro and Rebs. After the filming of Season 13 finished, they found themselves with the time to take a shirt-sharing beach holiday and graced Twitter with the artifacts, per The Sun. The perception that both were in relationships fueled the ensuing gossip.
Prue Leith Admitted She's Not A Baker But Is A Great GBBO Judge
If you love watching baking shows with handshakes and comic relief, you may already be a fan of "The Great British Bake Off." Besides tasty- and magnificent-looking bakes, the U.K. show is probably most famous for its celebrity judges, Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith. A baking enthusiast who tunes in might expect the judges of that show to either be bakers themselves or love the art of baking. That seems to be true in the case of Hollywood, who is not only the grandson of a head baker at a hotel but the son of a man who headed a bakery business, per the Independent. The GBBO judge also published successful cookbooks, many of them dealing with bread (via Hollywood's website).
