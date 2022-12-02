December 5, 2022 - Officials with the ReliaQuest bowl announced Sunday that the University of Illinois and No. 22 Mississippi State would face off Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, will bring the two teams together for just the second time in history and for the first time since 1980. Now in its 37th year, the bowl features teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. According to a release, it has brought over a million visitors to the region while creating an estimated $1.1 billion economic impact.

