draysbay.com
Rays new stadium proposal would keep them in St. Petersburg. Does anyone care?
The Rays rolled out their latest stadium plan on Friday late afternoon, meeting the final and extended deadline set by St. Petersburg’s Mayor for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre plot that takes up a vast amount of downtown St. Petersburg. Usually moments of new stadium renderings are opportunities for...
golfcoastmagazine.com
TPC Tampa Bay Returns to Glory
Whenever the initials TPC precede the name of a golf course, there is a high expectation and a touch of magic to it. TPC golf courses are regular venues for top-notch tournaments, with the Players at Sawgrass in March heading the list. In Florida alone, we have 6 renowned locations and TPC Tampa Bay is one of the finest.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
Rays present redevelopment plan for Tropicana Field site
The Rays issued a press release today outlining plans for a redevelopment of the Gas Plant District, where Tropicana Field is located. The Rays’ proposed plan, which is in conjunction with real estate development firm Hines, is one of four proposed projects submitted to the office of St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch for review, according to Colleen Wright and Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times.
stpetecatalyst.com
Former Buc remains wanted in Tampa
December 5, 2022 - Antonio Brown, a former wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has yet to turn himself in to authorities after the Tampa Police Department issues a warrant for his arrest Thursday. According to police, the seven-time Pro Bowler was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at a home in South Tampa last week. The Bucs released Brown in January after he dramatically walked off the field during a game against the New York Jets. He is now wanted for battery by the TPD.
stpetecatalyst.com
Illinois, Mississippi State will meet in Tampa
December 5, 2022 - Officials with the ReliaQuest bowl announced Sunday that the University of Illinois and No. 22 Mississippi State would face off Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game, formerly known as the Outback Bowl, will bring the two teams together for just the second time in history and for the first time since 1980. Now in its 37th year, the bowl features teams from the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference. According to a release, it has brought over a million visitors to the region while creating an estimated $1.1 billion economic impact.
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: Pelican Golf Club
It’s Saturday Night Golf, starring…Tiger Woods…Rory McIlroy…Justin Thomas…Jordan Spieth…featuring…Pelican Golf Club!. In the seventh edition of “The Match,” four FedExCup champions will go to Belleair, Florida (not to be confused with The Fresh Prince of) in the Tampa Bay area for primetime golf under the lights. While Pelican Golf Club is a mainstay on the LPGA Tour, this will be the first time PGA TOUR players will put the Donald Ross original design to the test.
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
Hurricane Ian debris cleanup efforts in Lee and Charlotte counties
Two months have come and gone since Hurricane Ian and many streets are still lined with debris in Southwest Florida.
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
HART CEO narrowly avoids suspension after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor defends her
The board held a tied vote, which means that Le Grand will stay.
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hey, isn’t that ‘Johnny Rico’ at Holiday Cosplay?
In just over a year, St. Petersburg’s Dewey Caruthers has become Con man No. 1 for all of West Central Florida. That’s Con with a capital C. He’s not pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes – he is the producer and promoter of four fan conventions – they’re called Cons – celebrating comic books, anime, cosplay and, soon to come, the all-encompassing horror genre.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF welcomes its new football coach
After weeks of speculation and rumors, the University of South Florida officially introduced Alex Golesh as the team’s sixth head coach Monday. He formerly served as the University of Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. During his first press conference as a Bull – and as a team’s leader – an emotional Golesh promised a packed crowd at the Alumni Center that he would work harder than any coach in the nation.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Family of Tampa car collector will auction dozens of his classic cars
Vintage vehicles owned by Leroy Gonzalez, a Tampa real estate developer, are being auctioned. Dozens of classic car enthusiasts got a preview of vehicles on the auction block in Seffner.
Woman dies after Tampa shooting; gunman at large
Tampa police said they are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and later died from her injuries.
Mystery Diner: Classical, Classy Columbia
I visited the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City when a teen. Dad, born and raised in Tampa, would take our family for a week each summer from Homestead Air Force Base where he was stationed to Tampa to visit relatives. At least one night would be dedicated to munching out Spanish style at Columbia.
